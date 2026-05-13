Shop Owners In Dubai Asked To Abide By Signage Rules

The Dubai Civility Committee and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism has once more reminded business and shop owners to abide by the rules governing signages. In line with the DCC's objectives, DET continues to regulate storefront signage across commercial outlets.

These measures are based on the guidelines set out in the Outdoor Advertising Manual, introduced in 2024, in line with leading global standards, and issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality.

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The rules include:

1. Only one trade name on the storefront is permitted, with no option of having multiple trade names on the same façade.

2. Signs should be displayed horizontally and never vertically, with the Arabic translation situated above the English one.

3. Signage dimensions should remain proportionate to the storefront, with no excessive height, width, or thickness.

4. Lighting and brightness levels must follow the approved standards, and no brigh white backgrounds are allowed.

5. The name of the business should remain static and must not use animated visuals and moving content.

Additionally, the guidelines prohibit the placement of trade-name signage on building balconies or on the external facades of offices, clinics, and commercial outlets located above the ground floor.

DET is responsible for issuing permits related to trade-name signage, as well as monitoring and inspecting shopfronts to ensure adherence to the approved standards.

The Civility Committee was formed in late 2025 to ensure that Dubai remains 'the most beautiful, the most refined, and the most civilized city in the world,” according to its official website.

The Committee is also tasked with enhancing the visual appearance of the urban environment by addressing elements that detract from the city's overall aesthetic, while reinforcing Dubai's visual identity in line with approved urban planning guidelines.

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