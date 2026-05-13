MENAFN - Pressat) Interest in joint health remains strong, with researchers continuing to examine how formulation quality and bioavailability may shape the development of nutritional products in this category.

Among the ingredients frequently discussed in the literature is curcumin, the principal polyphenol derived from turmeric. Researchers continue to note that curcumin formulations vary considerably in areas such as absorption, stability and composition, making formulation design an important factor in scientific evaluation.

This growing body of published research has helped focus attention on bioavailability-enhanced curcumin formulations.

The Bioavailability Challenge

One of the longstanding limitations of standard curcumin extracts is poor oral bioavailability. Conventional curcumin is rapidly metabolized and eliminated, limiting systemic exposure after ingestion.

This has led to the development of multiple enhanced-delivery technologies, including phospholipid complexes, nanoparticle systems, micellar preparations, piperine combinations, and essential-oil-based formulations.

BCM-95® Curcumin, also known as Bio-Curcumin®, is one example of a formulation developed to address these challenges. It combines curcuminoids with turmeric essential oils, including ar-turmerone, in a format designed to support absorption and retention.

Published analyses continue to distinguish between standard curcumin and bioavailability-enhanced preparations, reflecting the importance of delivery technology in this area of research. (MDPI)

Research Context

Published reviews have explored curcumin supplementation within joint health research, with authors frequently highlighting formulation quality, absorption and study design as important considerations when interpreting the literature. (PubMed)

Reviews have also examined differences between standard curcumin and enhanced-delivery formulations, underlining continued scientific interest in bioavailability as a key formulation consideration. (PubMed)

BCM-95® has featured in published human studies and in wider scientific discussion around curcumin formulation and absorption. (SpringerLink)

Formulation Features of BCM-95®

Several formulation characteristics have contributed to interest in BCM-95® within the curcumin category:

- Formulation-specific published study history

- Enhanced absorption achieved through turmeric essential oils rather than solely through black pepper extract

- Broader“full-spectrum turmeric” profile retaining volatile compounds

- Published human study history across multiple research settings

- Inclusion in published research relating to curcumin formulation and joint health category interest

- Extensive international patent protection and published pharmacokinetic data

BCM-95® is part of a broader group of advanced curcumin formulations developed with a focus on bioavailability and composition.

Comparative research into turmeric-derived products continues to highlight bioavailability-enhanced curcumin preparations as an active area of scientific and formulation interest. (SpringerLink)

A More Nuanced View of Curcumin Formulation

The literature increasingly reflects the view that curcumin formulations should not be assessed as though they are identical.

Product formats on the market vary widely in standardisation, composition and supporting pharmacokinetic data. As the literature develops, formulation science is playing an increasingly important role in how curcumin products are assessed.

The emerging message from the literature is that delivery technology and bioavailability are important considerations when evaluating curcumin formulations. (MDPI)

Looking Ahead in the Joint Health Category

As interest in joint health continues, attention is also turning to the role of formulation quality and delivery technology in this category.

“ As interest in joint health continues, attention is also turning to the role of formulation quality and delivery technology in this category.”

Within that context, BCM-95® remains part of the ongoing scientific discussion around curcumin formulation, absorption and product design.

About BCM-95®

BCM-95® is a patented curcumin formulation that combines standardised curcuminoids with turmeric essential oils. It has been developed with a focus on bioavailability and has been referenced in published research relating to curcumin formulation and absorption.

About IIY

IIY Phytoventra Ltd, formerly known as BioTurm Limited and trading as IIY [Invest in Yourself], is a UK-based food supplement company focused on product quality, ingredient transparency and clear consumer information. Through its product range and educational materials, the company aims to provide clearly presented ingredient details, directions for use and general product information to support informed supplement choices.

Media Contact

Website:

Media enquiries: [email protected]

Important Note:

Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.