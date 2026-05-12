Automotive Acoustic Material Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Automotive Acoustic Material Market Size The global automotive acoustic material market size was valued at USD 5.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 5.44 billion in 2025 to reach USD 7.75 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period (2025-2033). Automotive acoustic materials are essential for reducing noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) inside vehicles, enhancing passenger comfort and driving experience. As consumer expectations for quieter and more comfortable vehicles increase, so does the demand for effective acoustic materials. Automotive Acoustic Material is a field of research that looks at all mechanical waves in gases, liquids, and solids, including vibration, sound, ultrasound, and infrared. Automotive Acoustics covers various disciplines, including the generation, transmission, and reception of mechanical waves and vibrations. The structure currently in use regularly uses the automotive acoustic material market to lessen the quantity of noise emitted. For instance, Automotive Acoustic materials are used to insulate buildings from the inside to reduce the intensity of the noise from the outside traffic. The manufacturing sector also uses automotive acoustic materials to lessen machine noise and vibrations and protect shop floor personnel. The purpose of automobile acoustic materials is to improve the riding experience for the passenger. The market value has increased as a consequence of growing demand for more advanced comfort and safety features and rising levels of expenditure in R&D. There will be significant potential prospects for the market as a result of the increased availability of specifically engineered acoustic materials with dampening properties and the global focus on lowering the amount of noise pollution. The manufacturing industry's growth and expansion and the rapid progress of manufacturing technologies will support market expansion. Government restrictions on motor vehicle noise will further pave the path for the market's development. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2024-2033) 2024 Market Valuation USD 5.21 Billion Estimated 2025 Value USD 5.44 Billion Projected 2033 Value USD 7.75 Billion CAGR (2025-2033) 4.52% Study Period 2021-2033 Dominant Region Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Region Europe Key Market Players Dow Chemicals, 3M Acoustics, BASF SE, Covestro, Henkel Adhesive Technologies

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Automotive Acoustic Material Market Drivers Increased Sales of Electric Vehicles

Governments are promoting the usage of electric cars in various countries due to the rising pollution and poor air quality in the world. Several governments have grand intentions to cut back on fossil fuel cars and improve air quality in their nation. Given that EV powertrains have fewer moving parts and produce various noises and vibrations, several OEMs are substantially investing in the R&D of the newest acoustic material solutions for electric cars.

Government Measures for Economic Assistance and Rules Governing Vehicle Noise

Automobile manufacturers must adhere to rules governing interior and outside noise in addition to CO2 emission restrictions. One of the significant contributors to European environmental health issues, particularly in metropolitan areas and those close to roads, is the noise from passing vehicles. The automotive industry is anticipated to develop throughout the forecast period because governments worldwide offer economic relief packages to boost the economy, raising demand for vehicle interiors.

Automotive Acoustic Material Market Restraints Oscillating Costs of Raw Materials

The price of an automobile component is significantly influenced by the raw material used to make the component. The cost of crude oil and raw materials varies worldwide. A few primary raw materials utilized in producing acoustic components are fiberglass, polyurethane, ethylene, rubber, polyurethane, and polypropylene. The prices of these materials are very high, which keeps changing.

Decline in Vehicle Sales

A slowing global economy is expected to cause a declining trend in the industry. The situation has worsened due to the closure of manufacturing operations. For the past ten years, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have faced a matured and competitive market in all developed automotive markets, including those in Western Europe, Japan, and the United States. These markets are characterized by stagnant demand, a proliferation of products, and price competition. Over the past few years, the need for new automobiles has decreased by less than 1% annually, and this trend is anticipated to continue.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period. The greatest worldwide car manufacturing in 2021 was located in Asia-Pacific. According to estimates, the region is home to the most prominent automotive acoustic materials market in terms of volume and value. The enormous vehicle manufacturing in the area presents the market for acoustic materials with immense development potential. The biggest market for automobiles worldwide is China. India is demonstrating strong potential for the automotive acoustic material industry as new automakers join the country and are anticipated to introduce their following models in the near future.

Europe's Market Trends

Europe holds the second-largest market share and is expected to account for USD 1,841 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.21%. Due to the rising adoption of sophisticated manufacturing technology, the presence of major players in this region, and the increasing sales of premium, luxury, and sports vehicles, Europe currently dominates the automotive industry. It will maintain this trend of dominance during the forecast period. During the anticipated timeframe, Europe is expected to see extraordinary growth. This is a result of the region's booming automotive industry, which has expanded, and the wide availability of raw materials.

To increase their market presence and keep one step ahead of their rivals, major international firms involved in the industry are investing in North America. Since electric vehicles are so silent that pedestrians cannot hear them, EV sales are rising across the nation. Governments are enacting new rules to ensure the safety of pedestrians as a result. The market for automotive acoustic materials may expand for the projected period due to the region's rising number of luxury automobiles, electric and autonomous vehicles, and continuous technological advancements.

Automotive Acoustic Material Market Segmentation By Material Type

The global automotive acoustic material market is classified into Polyurethane, Textile, Fiberglass, and Others The Polyurethane segment holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period. For conventional combustion vehicles, the primary use of acoustic materials is to reduce engine noise. In contrast, noiseless electric vehicles require this material to lessen rolling and wind noises transmitted into the passenger area. For interior noise reduction, non-woven material is combined with woven fabric, polyurethane foam, and polypropylene foam in the seating area, headliners, side panels, carpets, trunks, and bonnet liners. Every part of the automotive industry is changing quickly. This is made possible by developing new ideas and technology-linked businesses to provide sound-absorbing materials for future automobiles.

In recent years, non-woven Textile products have gained value as sound-absorbing materials. Recycled materials are also emerging as a desirable alternative to conventional materials for automotive applications due to their practical sound-absorbing qualities. Due to their low weight and specific design to meet electric vehicles' acoustic and thermal management requirements, products including carpet systems, inner dashes, and underbody systems improve the driving range.

The material of choice to develop lighter car parts through metal replacement is Fiberglass manufactured composite. Fibrous material is an essential dual insulator in many applications (sound and thermal). Due to their vast, specific surface area, superior acoustic performance, and affordable price, several fibrous insulators, such as glass fiber and mineral wool, are frequently used in sound absorption applications.

By Vehicle Type

The global automotive acoustic material market is bifurcated into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. The Passenger Cars segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period. The interiors of cars are continually being improved. Major automakers are working to remain ahead of their rivals by creating innovative technologies and materials to provide customers with the most satisfactory inside experience. Major market participants continually invest money into new facilities to enhance their product offers. For example, Bosch Engineering will establish a new acoustics test facility in southern Germany in 2020 to reduce automobiles' NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness).

Due to rising connectivity and expanding industries like logistics and e-commerce in the region, Asia-Pacific is witnessing the highest demand for Commercial Vehicles. Commercial vehicles, including pick-up trucks, buses, and vans, dominate the automotive sector in North America. Over the past two years, the market's demand for acoustic material has increased due to increased commercial vehicle usage.

By Application Type

The global automotive acoustic material market is categorized into Bonnet Liner, Door Trim, and Others. The Others segment holds the largest market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. Increasing passenger comfort has emerged as one of the most crucial factors in the passenger automobile industry, and seats play a significant role in this area. Seats should be as compact as feasible while offering the highest comfort level. As a result, this area has been developing steadily. Materials used in seating applications are just there to make long, arduous drives more comfortable. It also helps with sound engineering in the car's cockpit. Non-woven is currently the talk of the industry because of its remarkable acoustic qualities, superb surface attractiveness, strong abrasion resistance, and increased stain resistance. The weight of the car is decreased, and the comfort level is increased due to this material. Based on these variables, it is projected that the market for other applications would see rapid expansion as it is probable that the production of both passenger and commercial vehicles will rise throughout the projection period.

A few years ago, car door upholstery was a luxury. However, manufacturers have begun to provide door upholstery in mid-luxury market automobiles after recognizing the change in consumer lifestyle over time. Some examples of these cars are the Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Compass Limited Edition, and Fortuner. Vehicles are insulated, have additional sound deadening material, and have special acoustic glass installed as some of the tactics used by automakers. This drives the demand for Door Trims.

April 2024 – XPENG announced its new electric SUV, the G9. The car will feature a specially developed air suspension system designed by Vibracoustic. This system includes switchable two-chamber air springs providing two levels of stiffness to adapt to different loads and road conditions.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.21 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 5.44 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 7.75 Billion CAGR 4.52% (2025-2033) Base Year for Estimation 2024 Historical Data 2021-2023 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Material Type, By Vehicle Type, By Application Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Automotive Acoustic Material Market Dow Chemicals 3M Acoustics BASF SE Covestro Henkel Adhesive Technologies Lyondellbasell Sumitomo Riko Sika Toray Industries Huntsman Freudenberg Group Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Polyurethane Textile Fiberglass Others

Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Bonnet Liner Door Trim Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Automotive Acoustic Material Market Segments By Material TypeBy Vehicle TypeBy Application TypeBy Region