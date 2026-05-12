Project Lead, Australian Climate Accountability Project at the UNSW Australian Human Rights Institute, UNSW Sydney

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Maria Nawaz is the Project Lead at the Australian Climate Accountability Project at the UNSW Australian Human Rights Institute.

She is a human rights lawyer with expertise in climate justice, discrimination law, women's rights, strategic litigation and law reform. Maria was previously the General Counsel at Grata Fund, where she incubated and supported strategic litigation in human rights, climate justice and democracy for over 60 public interest cases.

Maria was previously a Lecturer at UNSW Law, the Law Reform Solicitor at Kingsford Legal Centre, a Legal Officer at the Commonwealth Attorney-General's Department and the Human Rights Fellow at Legal Aid NSW. She holds a Bachelor of International Studies/Bachelor of Laws from UNSW.



2025–present Project Lead, UNSW Australian Human Rights Institute

2022–2025 General Counsel, Grata Fund

2019–2021 Head of Strategic Litigation, Grata Fund

2018–2019 Lecturer, UNSW Law Human Rights Clinic

2016–2019 Law Reform Solicitor/Clinical Legal Supervisor, UNSW Australia 2013–2016 Employment Solicitor/Clinical Legal Supervisor, UNSW Australia

2011 UNSW, Bachelor of Laws/Bachelor of International Studies

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