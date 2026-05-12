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US Inflation Climbs to Near One-Year Peak
(MENAFN) The United States recorded its steepest annual inflation increase since May 2023, as consumer prices accelerated to 3.8% in April, according to official data released Tuesday. Analysts had projected the inflation rate to come in at 3.7%, compared with 3.3% reported in March.
Compared to the same period last year, energy costs in the country surged by 17.9% during April. Meanwhile, food prices advanced by 3.2%, while housing and shelter expenses moved up by 3.3%.
On a month-to-month basis, consumer inflation expanded by 0.6% in April, reflecting continued pressure on household expenses across several sectors.
“"The index for energy rose 3.8 percent in April, accounting for over forty percent of the monthly all items increase,"” Bureau of Labor Statistics stated.
The agency also noted that the shelter index increased by 0.6% over the month, while food prices posted a 0.5% rise.
Compared to the same period last year, energy costs in the country surged by 17.9% during April. Meanwhile, food prices advanced by 3.2%, while housing and shelter expenses moved up by 3.3%.
On a month-to-month basis, consumer inflation expanded by 0.6% in April, reflecting continued pressure on household expenses across several sectors.
“"The index for energy rose 3.8 percent in April, accounting for over forty percent of the monthly all items increase,"” Bureau of Labor Statistics stated.
The agency also noted that the shelter index increased by 0.6% over the month, while food prices posted a 0.5% rise.
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