Gilavar Photo Club Presents Mine Awareness Exhibition

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A open-air exhibition has been presented in front of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature as part of Baku Urban Planning Week, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition was organized with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The photo exhibition of the "Gilavar Photo Club" Public Union, titled "Urbicide, Mine Pollution, and Reviving Life in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur", attracted great interest.

Detailed information about the real events and touching human stories depicted in the photos was provided in foreign languages via QR codes.

In 2025, with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the "Gilavar Photo Club" Public Union organized photo exhibitions on Azerbaijan's mine problem in Munich and Nuremberg (Germany), Paris (France), Brussels (Belgium), and The Hague (Netherlands).

In 2026, as the winner of a grant competition jointly announced by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Karabakh Revival Fund, the Gilavar Photo Club plans to organize similar mine-themed photo exhibitions in the coming months in Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, and Vietnam.

Baku Urban Week runs from May 11 to 17, 2026. The program, launched as the culmination of the nationwide Azerbaijan Urban Campaign, is designed to connect global urban planning debates with Baku's local context in the lead-up to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The initiative provides a vibrant platform for city residents and international visitors to explore contemporary approaches to urban development and actively contribute to discussions shaping the future of cities.

Events are already in progress and open to experts, academics, students, artists, local residents, and international guests, ensuring wide participation across diverse communities.