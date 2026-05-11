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Neymar Leads Santos Win Over Bragantino
(MENAFN) Neymar continued his resurgent domestic form Sunday, netting for the second consecutive match as Santos dispatched Bragantino 2-0 at home in Brazil's Serie A.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star broke the deadlock moments before the interval, latching onto Gabriel Bontempo's layoff to carve out space inside the penalty area and drive a precise low finish beyond goalkeeper Tiago Volpi.
Adonis Frias put the result beyond doubt shortly after, collecting a loose ball, taking a touch to steady himself, and unleashing a right-footed strike that ricocheted in off the far post.
The victory moves Santos to 15th place in the 20-club standings on 18 points — two adrift of seventh-placed Bragantino.
Neymar, who is angling for a return to the Brazil national team following a two-and-a-half-year battle with injury, was buoyant about the three points.
"I'm happy about the goal and about being able to help the team, but above all about the win," said the 34-year-old, who also found the net in Santos' 1-1 draw against Recoleta in the Copa Sudamericana last Tuesday.
"We had gone some time without winning, so there was no way we were going to let it slip today," he added.
Elsewhere across Sunday's Serie A fixtures, Vasco da Gama edged Athletico Paranaense 1-0 at home, Flamengo claimed a narrow 1-0 victory at Gremio, Corinthians survived a thriller to beat Sao Paulo 3-2, Chapecoense and Mirassol shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate, and Remo held Palmeiras to a 1-1 draw on home soil.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star broke the deadlock moments before the interval, latching onto Gabriel Bontempo's layoff to carve out space inside the penalty area and drive a precise low finish beyond goalkeeper Tiago Volpi.
Adonis Frias put the result beyond doubt shortly after, collecting a loose ball, taking a touch to steady himself, and unleashing a right-footed strike that ricocheted in off the far post.
The victory moves Santos to 15th place in the 20-club standings on 18 points — two adrift of seventh-placed Bragantino.
Neymar, who is angling for a return to the Brazil national team following a two-and-a-half-year battle with injury, was buoyant about the three points.
"I'm happy about the goal and about being able to help the team, but above all about the win," said the 34-year-old, who also found the net in Santos' 1-1 draw against Recoleta in the Copa Sudamericana last Tuesday.
"We had gone some time without winning, so there was no way we were going to let it slip today," he added.
Elsewhere across Sunday's Serie A fixtures, Vasco da Gama edged Athletico Paranaense 1-0 at home, Flamengo claimed a narrow 1-0 victory at Gremio, Corinthians survived a thriller to beat Sao Paulo 3-2, Chapecoense and Mirassol shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate, and Remo held Palmeiras to a 1-1 draw on home soil.
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