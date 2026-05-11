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Teen Killed, Two Injured in U.S. Indiana Shooting
(MENAFN) A night of post-graduation celebration turned deadly in northwestern Indiana late Saturday when gunfire erupted at a private residence, leaving one teenager dead and two others wounded.
Porter County police responded to the scene in Pine Township shortly after 11 p.m., arriving to find three young victims who had been struck by gunfire. A teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other teenagers sustained injuries in the attack.
Authorities have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive, with investigators still working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the shooting at what had begun as a post-prom gathering.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community as Porter County law enforcement continues its active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.
Porter County police responded to the scene in Pine Township shortly after 11 p.m., arriving to find three young victims who had been struck by gunfire. A teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other teenagers sustained injuries in the attack.
Authorities have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive, with investigators still working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the shooting at what had begun as a post-prom gathering.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community as Porter County law enforcement continues its active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.
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