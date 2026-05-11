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US Soldier Was Found Dead in Morocco During African Lion 2026 Drills
(MENAFN) Authorities in Morocco announced on Sunday that they had found the body of one of two US soldiers who went missing roughly eight days earlier while the African Lion 2026 military exercises were taking place.
Search efforts are still underway to locate the second soldier, according to an official military statement.
The statement explained that the recovery was made after extensive coordinated operations involving ground units, naval forces, and aerial support from both Moroccan and US military teams, alongside civil defense personnel.
The deceased service member was identified as Kendrick Lamont Key Jr.
Officials added that the body was airlifted by helicopter to the morgue at Moulay Hassan Military Hospital in southern Morocco, where it will remain in accordance with established procedures before being repatriated to the United States.
The missing soldiers reportedly disappeared following an accident that was not connected to the military exercise itself.
African Lion 2026, regarded as one of the largest joint military drills conducted on the African continent, took place between April 13 and May 8 under the joint coordination of the United States and Morocco.
Search efforts are still underway to locate the second soldier, according to an official military statement.
The statement explained that the recovery was made after extensive coordinated operations involving ground units, naval forces, and aerial support from both Moroccan and US military teams, alongside civil defense personnel.
The deceased service member was identified as Kendrick Lamont Key Jr.
Officials added that the body was airlifted by helicopter to the morgue at Moulay Hassan Military Hospital in southern Morocco, where it will remain in accordance with established procedures before being repatriated to the United States.
The missing soldiers reportedly disappeared following an accident that was not connected to the military exercise itself.
African Lion 2026, regarded as one of the largest joint military drills conducted on the African continent, took place between April 13 and May 8 under the joint coordination of the United States and Morocco.
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