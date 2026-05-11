UAE Jobs: 7 Out Of 10 Employees Plan To Look For New Roles In 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) More than 7 out of 10, or 72 per cent, of UAE employees plan to look for a new job in 2026 as competition grows and hiring becomes more complex, according to a new LinkedIn survey.

About 65 per cent of UAE employees say it has become harder to find a new job over the past year, and 63 percent point to increased competition as the main reason. In addition, 74 per cent of UAE workers say they are happy in their current jobs, but many still expect a competitive job market in 2026.

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The UAE's growing population is making it harder for jobseekers, as more candidates are competing for available jobs. According to Worldometers, the population grew from 11.02 million at the end of 2024 to 11.52 million in 2025, an increase of nearly two million over the past five years. Recently, the UAE has focused on creating more white-collar and highly skilled jobs as part of its push for a knowledge-based economy.

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From the employers' side, three out of four UAE hiring professionals say it is now harder to find qualified candidates, showing that both jobseekers and employers are feeling the pressure.

“UAE professionals are among the most digitally forward in the region and globally, but they are also navigating a hiring environment that is evolving incredibly fast,” said Ali Matar, emerging markets leader for EMEA at LinkedIn.

Tips to help people in their job search:

Meet the moment: The job market is changing fast, so it's important to be ready and take action. Look at trends in your industry and consider what you want in your next job. Find out which skills will help you reach your goal and take a few steps today to build momentum and confidence.

Get comfortable with AI in your job search: AI now affects almost every part of looking for a job, from finding openings to being screened by recruiters and preparing for interviews. Start small. Try using LinkedIn's job match tool to help you find the right role faster.

Keep your profile fresh: Employers often look at your profile first. Make sure your skills and experience are up to date and easy to find. Also, verify your workplace and identity to build trust. This can help you stand out from other candidates.

Mark your top choice job: If you have LinkedIn Premium, you can mark a job as your top choice when applying through Easy Apply. This shows recruiters you are very interested in their job. Using Top Choice makes it 43% more likely you'll get a message from a recruiter.

Lean on your network: Your network is a valuable resource. By engaging with posts, commenting, or reaching out directly, you can get support, find new opportunities, and open doors you might not expect.

Discover new opportunities: Check out the fastest-growing roles in LinkedIn's Jobs on the Rise. You'll find useful insights to help you get your next job, including key skills, hiring hotspots, learning resources, links to open roles, and more.

UAE jobs: Nearly half of firms plan to hire more staff in 2026; top sectors revealed UAE jobs: Nearly half of firms plan to hire more staff in 2026; top sectors revealed UAE jobs: High salary demand, skill shortage major hurdles when hiring new employees

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