John Krasinski Starts Filming A Quiet Place Part III, Continuing Abbott Family Saga
Actor and filmmaker John Krasinski confirmed the news on Sunday, May 10, sharing a behind-the-scenes image from the set on Instagram alongside the caption:“Here we go! Part III.”Recommended For You Iran sends response to US proposal via Pakistan, state media says
The post featured a film clapperboard placed in front of a large arch monument, teasing the next installment in the post-apocalyptic horror franchise that first debuted in 2018.<
The update comes months after A Quiet Place: Day One, the franchise's prequel starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, expanded the universe by exploring the early days of the alien invasion.
While plot details for Part III remain under wraps, the upcoming film is expected to continue the main Abbott family storyline rather than follow the prequel route.
Created by Krasinski, A Quiet Place became one of the most successful modern horror franchises after the first film introduced audiences to a world where survival depended on remaining completely silent to avoid deadly sound-sensitive creatures.
The original movie starred Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, and was praised for its suspense-driven storytelling and emotional family dynamics. Its 2021 sequel continued the family's journey following the events of the first film.
The franchise has collectively grossed hundreds of millions worldwide and built a loyal fanbase for its unique blend of horror, survival and emotional storytelling.ALSO READ
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