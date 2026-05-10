Man Detonates Grenade In Sumy Region, Five People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A man detonated a grenade in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's Sumy region, injuring himself, three police officers, and one civilian.

This is according to the regional police, as reported by Ukrinform.

Law enforcement received a report about a man carrying a grenade near a public place. Police patrol officers, a district officer, and a police protection unit arrived at the scene.

During negotiations with officers, the man activated the grenade. As a result of the explosion, the suspect, three police officers, and one civilian were injured. All of them were hospitalized.

Later, police provided additional details, saying the incident occurred around 17:30 near a food establishment in Okhtyrka. The man was reportedly threatening visitors while holding a grenade.

Officers found him nearby and began negotiations. During the interaction, he threw the grenade to the ground, causing an explosion.

Police identified the suspect as a 41-year-old local resident and former serviceman. He has been detained; criminal proceedings have been opened under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, police seized around 12,000 grenades from civilians in 2026, according to Deputy Head of the National Police and Acting Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksandr Fatsevych.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine