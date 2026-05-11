'One Gulf, One Heart': GCC Games Set For Grand Opening Ceremony At Al Shaqab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sport enthusiasts in the Gulf region will be in for a treat from today when the 4th edition of the GCC Games, Doha 2026, officially get underway with the participation of over 1,000 athletes from the six member nations.

Qatar will field a 300-strong contingent at the prestigious multi-sport event, which will continue until May 22.

The organisers have lined up a grand opening ceremony today at Al Shaqab Arena, which is set to be attended by a number of dignitaries and officials, including the presidents of National Olympic Committees, secretaries-general.

Today's grand opening ceremony will carry the theme“One Gulf, One Heart”, and will see multiple performances which will highlight the shared identity and solidarity of the Gulf people. The organising committee, led by Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, will aim to deliver an event that is befitting Qatar's global reputation as a premier destination for major international events.

The Games will see the athletes compete across 17 sports, including athletics, handball, volleyball, swimming, equestrian, boxing, taekwondo, karate, fencing, shooting, archery, padel, bowling, table tennis, billiards, snooker and 3x3 basketball.Athletes from Kuwait participating in the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026 upon their arrival in Doha yesterday.

The action begins tomorrow, with swimming events taking place at the Hamad Aquatic Centre and 3x3 basketball matches at Al Gharafa Club Hall.

Aspire Dome will host taekwondo and table tennis competitions, while billiards events will be staged at the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation Hall. Bowling competitions will take place at the Qatar Bowling Center.

Equestrian events will begin on Wednesday at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, while fencing and boxing competitions will also get underway at Aspire Dome. Shooting contests are scheduled at the Lusail Shooting Range.

Athletics competitions start on Thursday at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, alongside handball action at the Duhail Sports Hall.

Snooker competitions will begin on Friday at the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation Hall, while volleyball and padel events are scheduled to start next Saturday at the Women's Sports Hall and Aspire Dome respectively. Archery competitions are set for next Sunday at the Lusail Shooting Range, and karate events will be held on May 21 at Aspire Dome on the penultimate day.

Historically, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have been the dominant nations at the GCC Games, with Kuwait topping the medal standings at the inaugural edition in Bahrain in 2011 and again when it hosted the third edition in 2022. Saudi Arabia emerged as overall champions at the second edition held in Dammam in 2015. Qatar secured third place at both the 2011 and 2015 editions before finishing fifth in 2022.

Competition venues

Swimming: May 12-15 - Hamad Aquatic Centre

3x3 basketball: May 12-14 - Al Gharafa Sports Club

Taekwondo: May 12-13 - Aspire Dome

Table tennis: May 12-13 - Aspire Dome

Billiards: May 12-15 - Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation

Bowling: May 12-17 - Qatar Bowling Centre

Equestrian: May 13-15 - Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club

Fencing: May 13-16 - Aspire Dome

Boxing: May 13-15 - Aspire Dome

Shooting: May 13-20 - Lusail Range

Athletics: May 14-17 - Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium

Handball: May 14-22 - Duhail Sports Hall

Snooker: May 15-19 - Women's Sports Hall

Volleyball: May 16-19 - Women's Sports Hall

Padel: Until May 20 - Aspire Dome

Archery: May 17-21 - Lusail Shooting Range

Karate: May 21 - Aspire Dome