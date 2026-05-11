Loyola International School Holds Investiture Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The assembly hall at Loyola International School's Oasis Campus fell respectfully silent as badge met blazer and sash met shoulder, the school's much anticipated investiture ceremony unfolded with characteristic grandeur on May 7, 2026, formally conferring office upon the newly elected members of the Student Council across its two campuses, Oasis and Al Nasr.

The ceremony drew the presence of a distinguished guest, Ali Al-Tamimi, Schools Expert at Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education, who praised the school's excellent organisation and wished the students success.

The school's Director of Operations, Sarat Koduru, and Principal Bhavna Vijaykumar S. also addressed the gathering, reaffirming that true education is rooted in character. The principal further emphasised that doing what is right is a responsibility that should extend beyond school and home to create a meaningful global impact.

What marked this occasion from a mere pageant of pins and ribbons was the democratic rigour that preceded it. Each candidate had navigated a structured electoral process, campaigning before peers, articulating a manifesto, and ultimately earning their mandate through the ballot. A total of seventy-three students stepped into office on this momentous occasion, fifty-three representing the Oasis Campus and twenty bearing the mantle for Al Nasr.

Among them, Nihal Ahmed and Mridula Vijay Anand were appointed Head Boy and Head Girl of the Senior Wing, while Jayden Joby Philip and Niharika Rohit Pansare took on the same roles for the Junior Wing at Oasis. At Al Nasr, Mohammed Sabbir and Prathyaksha Jithin were entrusted with these distinguished leadership positions. The atmosphere was filled with pride and celebration as parents and faculty witnessed the recognition of these emerging leaders.