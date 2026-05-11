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Kenya, France Sign Eleven Deals to Expand Cooperation Across Key Sectors
(MENAFN) Kenya and France have signed a series of 11 agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in strategic development areas, following high-level talks between their leaders in Nairobi.
The agreements were concluded at Kenya’s State House after discussions between Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron. They cover multiple sectors including energy, transport infrastructure, digital systems, and sustainable fuel development.
Among the key projects are plans to build a new national electricity control center, upgrade railway signaling systems for Nairobi’s commuter rail network, and carry out renovation works at the Masinga Dam. The agreements also include support for expanding Kenya’s digital infrastructure through a national fiber-optic backbone and cooperation on cleaner fuel technologies.
Macron said the initiatives are designed to deliver long-term improvements in public services and infrastructure. He noted that the new electricity control center is expected to improve both reliability and affordability of power supply, while rail modernization efforts aim to ease congestion and improve urban transport efficiency in Nairobi.
President Ruto described the relationship between Kenya and France as long-standing and strategically significant, emphasizing continued cooperation since Kenya’s independence. He also expressed confidence in the implementation of the new agreements, assuring that Kenya would honor its commitments under the partnership framework.
The agreements reflect a broader effort by both countries to deepen economic and technical collaboration, particularly in infrastructure development and sustainable energy transition initiatives.
The agreements were concluded at Kenya’s State House after discussions between Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron. They cover multiple sectors including energy, transport infrastructure, digital systems, and sustainable fuel development.
Among the key projects are plans to build a new national electricity control center, upgrade railway signaling systems for Nairobi’s commuter rail network, and carry out renovation works at the Masinga Dam. The agreements also include support for expanding Kenya’s digital infrastructure through a national fiber-optic backbone and cooperation on cleaner fuel technologies.
Macron said the initiatives are designed to deliver long-term improvements in public services and infrastructure. He noted that the new electricity control center is expected to improve both reliability and affordability of power supply, while rail modernization efforts aim to ease congestion and improve urban transport efficiency in Nairobi.
President Ruto described the relationship between Kenya and France as long-standing and strategically significant, emphasizing continued cooperation since Kenya’s independence. He also expressed confidence in the implementation of the new agreements, assuring that Kenya would honor its commitments under the partnership framework.
The agreements reflect a broader effort by both countries to deepen economic and technical collaboration, particularly in infrastructure development and sustainable energy transition initiatives.
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