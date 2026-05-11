Persulfates Industry Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Rising Demand From Semiconductor And PCB Manufacturing, & Cosmetics And Personal Care Industries

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Persulfates Market By Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The persulfates market is projected to expand from USD 0.57 billion in 2025 to USD 0.76 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 5.9%

The global market for persulfates is witnessing steady growth, driven by escalating demand across sectors like chemicals, textiles, water treatment, and electronics. These compounds are critical as oxidizing agents in applications such as polymerization initiation, hair bleaching, etching, and cleaning, enhancing product efficiency and quality.

The semiconductor industry is a significant consumer of persulfates for etching and cleaning processes essential for high-performance electronic components. The market's growth is propelled by rapid industrialization, expansion of end-use industries, and increased government backing for sustainable, high-performance chemical products. Notably, the semiconductor market grew from USD 139.0 billion in 2001 to USD 526.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to approach USD 1 trillion by 2026, stimulating further demand for persulfates.

Major companies include Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., ADEKA Corporation, United Initiators GmbH, Fujian ZhanHua Chemical Co., Ltd, LANXESS, Merck KGaA, Kanto Chemical Holdings, Inc., Akkim, and Yatai Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.

The sodium persulfates segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing within the market during the forecast period.

The growth is attributed to its excellent oxidizing properties, water solubility, and broad industrial application spectrum, including polymerization, chemical synthesis, and electronics. Sodium persulfate is increasingly preferred in personal care, water treatment, and textiles due to reliable performance, paralleling a rising appetite for high-purity and specialty chemicals in emerging markets. Additionally, the shift towards eco-friendly technologies supports its adoption as a safe oxidizing agent.

The oxidation, bleaching, and sizing agents segment is poised to be the fastest-growing application area.

This increase results from heightened persulfate demand across various industries, crucial in chemical processes like textile bleaching and paper sizing due to high efficacy. The textile sector sees growing persulfate use in environmentally friendly fabric bleaching, and the paper industry leverages it for precise sizing and oxidation processes, spurring segment growth.

The water treatment segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry.

The rise is driven by escalating global demand for safe and sustainable water management practices. Persulfates act as powerful oxidizers in disinfecting water and eliminating organic compounds, enhancing water purity. Increasing demand for quality water and stringent environmental policies are boosting persulfate adoption, propelling this segment forward.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market.

Driven by rapid industrialization and expanding end-use industries, including textiles and water treatment, demand for high-purity persulfates in various applications is increasing. China and India lead market growth, benefitting from advanced industry developments and supportive government policies.

Reasons to Buy the Report



Drivers include growing semiconductor and PCB manufacturing demand, expanding polymer production, and demand in personal care. Restraints encompass handling risks and competition from alternative agents, while opportunities lie in advancements in water treatment and environmental sectors.

Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the persulfates market.

Comprehensive information about geographically profitable markets.

Extensive data on new products, untapped geographies, and recent investments. In-depth assessment of major players' market shares, growth strategies, and offerings.

Key Attributes:

