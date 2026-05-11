$1.51 Bn Solid-State Transformer Market Analysis By Semiconductor Device Type, Deployment Type, And End User, And Application - Global Long-Term Forecast To 2035

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-state Transformer Market by Semiconductor Device Type, Deployment Type, and End User, and Application - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global solid-state transformer market is forecasted to grow from USD 0.28 billion in 2030 to USD 1.51 billion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 40.1%.

Power Rating Dynamics: More than 5-20 MVA Segment to Accelerate

The More than 5-20 MVA segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR. This growth is driven by rising demand in smart grid networks, renewable energy integration, and electric vehicle infrastructure. These transformers are favored for high-capacity applications due to their proficiency in power management, supporting bidirectional flows, and voltage regulation. Additionally, the rise of digital substations and railway electrification boosts this segment's expansion.

Transportation Authorities to Lead Market Share

Transportation authorities hold a significant share of the solid-state transformer market, a trend likely to persist with investments in railway electrification, metro systems, and electric public transport. These transformers enhance energy efficiency and facilitate regenerative braking in traction systems, proving beneficial for modern rail networks and expanded electrification of transit systems globally.

Asia Pacific: Key Region with Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the solid-state transformer market due to the swift expansion of electricity infrastructure and grid modernization initiatives. With substantial investments in smart grids and renewable energy, countries like China, Japan, and India are at the forefront of this growth. The region's burgeoning electric vehicle infrastructure and microgrid projects are main contributors to the market uptake.

Key Industry Players

Prominent companies in the market include Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), SolarEdge Technologies (Israel), Ampereand PTE LTD (Singapore), RCT Systems (Switzerland), DG Matrix (US), GridBridge (US), and WattEV (US).

Report Coverage and Insights



Drivers: Investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and efficient power conversion.

Opportunities: Growth in digital substations and intelligent grids, high-power EV charging networks, and decentralized energy systems. Challenges: High initial costs, integration into existing grids, and managing power quality and stability.

Key Attributes:

