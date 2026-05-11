Modular Flooring Market Report 2026 - Global Forecast To 2031 With Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, And Tarkett Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|351
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$14.01 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$16.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing construction activity in commercial and non-commercial infrastructure. Rising renovation and retrofit activities in commercial buildings. Expansion of manufacturing and logistics facilities that require durable interlocking flooring.
Challenges
- Engineering reliable click-lock and interlocking systems across different climate conditions. Managing rapid product collection turnover in design-oriented markets.
Opportunities
- Development of fully recyclable closed-loop modular flooring systems. Smart flooring tiles with embedded sensor technology.
Company Profiles
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Tarkett Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Forbo Holding AG Interface, Inc. Gerflor Group Mannington Mills, Inc. Beaulieu International Group Toli Corporation Milliken James Halstead PLC Dixie Group, Inc. Victoria PLC Lx Hausys, Ltd. Cfl Holding Limited Parador Adore Floors, Inc. Bolon Ab Altro Limited Responsive Industries Ltd. Welspun Flooring Burmatex Amtico International Protex Flooring Co. Ltd. Orientbell Ceramiche Refin S.P.A. Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.P.A.
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Modular Flooring Market
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