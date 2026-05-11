Modular Flooring Market Report 2026 - Global Forecast To 2031 With Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, And Tarkett Leading

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Flooring Market by Product Type, Installation Technique, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The modular flooring market is expected to expand from USD 14.01 billion in 2026 to USD 16.48 billion by 2031, experiencing a CAGR of 3.3% during this period.

The report helps market leaders/new entrants understand the modular flooring market dynamics, providing approximations on revenue numbers and market drivers. Key insights into competitive strategies, market positioning, and strategic business planning are offered, along with a comprehensive analysis of market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

Leading companies like Mohawk Industries, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett, and others are prominently featured, with in-depth competitive analysis on market strategies and developments. This comprehensive study categorizes the market based on product types, installation techniques, end-use, and regions.

The market growth is driven by increased demand for improved acoustic performance and comfort in workplaces, healthcare facilities, and education infrastructure.

Ceramic is projected to be the second-largest product type during the forecast period.

The ceramic segment is anticipated to secure a significant share due to its durability, moisture resistance, and lifecycle performance. This growth is fueled by the extensive application of modular tiles in high-traffic and high-moisture environments like hospitals, schools, and transit areas. Technological advancements in digital printing and surface finishing have expanded the aesthetic versatility of ceramic tiles, further propelling their demand.

Loose lay is projected to be a prominent installation technique during the forecast period.

This method is gaining popularity because of its flexibility, rapid installation, and suitability for renovation projects. Loose lay systems, which do not require adhesives, reduce installation time and labor costs, making them ideal for commercial spaces and areas needing minimal downtime. The technology improvements have enhanced performance, aligning with commercial needs.

In terms of value, the European region is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

Europe's market growth is influenced by regulatory focus on sustainability, circular economy initiatives, and construction quality. The region sees a rise in modular flooring applications in commercial offices, healthcare, and education, with environmental regulations spurring increased specification. Manufacturers in Europe continue to innovate, offering cutting-edge modular flooring products.

The report provides insights into the following points:



Comprehensive analysis of market drivers like increasing construction activity, rising renovation and retrofit activities, and the expansion of facilities needing durable flooring.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches.

Market Development: In-depth information about profitable market segments across various regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive insights into new products, services, untapped geographies, and investment opportunities. Competitive Assessment: Detailed assessments of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of companies like Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, and others.

Key Attributes:

