$264.95 Bn Doors & Windows Market By Product, Material, Construction Type, End-Use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast To 2031
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|390
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$207.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$264.95 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Residential Construction Activities Rapid Urbanization and Population Growth Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Building Components
Restraints
- Environmental Regulations and Compliance Pressure on PVC and Other Materials High Upfront and Lifecycle Costs of Advanced and Eco-Friendly Door & Window Systems
Opportunities
- Rising Demand in Emerging Economies Increasing Demand for High-End Residential Units and Multi-Story Buildings Integration of Smart Technologies and Sustainable Practices Growing Building Retrofit and Zero-Carbon Renovation Initiatives
Challenges
- Compliance with Evolving Environmental Regulations and Energy Efficiency Standards Trade Tariffs and Supply Chain Disruptions Intense Market Competition and Price Sensitivity
Case Studies
- Modern Energy-Efficient Home Integration with Advanced Window & Door Solutions Heritage Property Restoration with High-Quality Timber Window & Door Solutions Michelle Adams' Modern Makeover with Andersen's Windows & Doors Innovative Multi-Slide Vinyl Patio Doors in Orlando
Company Profiles
- Assa Abloy Lixil Corporation Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Jeld-Wen, Inc. YKK AP Owens Corning Pella Corporation Schuco International KG Andersen Corporation Miter Brands Marvin Reynaers Group Internorm Nordan Group Aparna Enterprises Limited Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co. Inc. ProVia LLC Therma-Tru Corp. Novoferm GmbH Simpson Door Company Loewen Windows Bg Legno Vinylguard Window & Door Systems Ltd. SGM Window Manufacturing Limited Prominance UPVC Window Systems Greenfortune Windows and Doors
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Doors & Windows Market
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