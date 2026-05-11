Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Air Traffic Management Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Technological Advancements, Product Launches, Emerging Geographies, Investment Activity And Detailed Competitive Benchmarking


2026-05-11 04:16:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global air traffic management market is set to expand, reaching USD 12.20 billion by 2025 and USD 15.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5%. This growth is fueled by rising passenger and cargo traffic, necessitating infrastructure upgrades to improve safety and ease congestion. Software solutions are anticipated to lead growth due to increasing reliance on digital operations, while the Controller-Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC) segment is expected to see rapid expansion driven by efficient communication needs. Latin America shows steady growth potential, backed by modernization initiatives and airport investments. This comprehensive market report provides valuable insights for stakeholders to strategy development, covering drivers, restrains, and opportunities in the industry.

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Traffic Management Market by Operation, Technology, Solution, Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global air traffic management market is forecasted to expand significantly, reaching USD 12.20 billion by 2025 and rising to USD 15.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The report provides vital insights for market leaders and new entrants, facilitating a clearer understanding of revenue estimations for the air traffic management market. It aids stakeholders in comprehending the competitive landscape, positioning their businesses strategically, and devising effective go-to-market strategies. Moreover, it presents an advanced understanding of the market dynamics and reveals core market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This growth is primarily fueled by the persistent surge in global passenger and cargo traffic annually. As traffic volumes climb, there is increasing pressure on existing airspace capacity, prompting investments in communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation infrastructure to enhance safety and alleviate congestion. Furthermore, advancements in unmanned aircraft systems and air mobility platforms necessitate scalable, digital solutions for air traffic management across various regions.
Software Segment to See Highest Growth

The software sector is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to the ongoing transition to digital and data-driven operations in air traffic management. The burgeoning demand for real-time data processing, predictive analytics, and integrated decision-support systems propels the adoption of sophisticated software solutions. Additionally, the necessity for seamless interoperability among stakeholders is spurring investments in scalable, cloud-based platforms, thereby boosting operational efficiency and situational awareness.
Controller-Pilot Data Link Communications on the Rise

The controller-pilot data link communications segment is set to register the fastest growth attributed to the rising need for efficient and reliable communication between pilots and controllers. The shift from voice-based communication to data link systems helps alleviate frequency congestion and minimize errors, while regulatory mandates and modernization programs support these systems' adoption for improved airspace efficiency.
Latin America to Experience Steady Growth

Latin America is expected to experience steady market growth driven by increased investments in airport infrastructure and airspace modernization. The rise in passenger traffic and expansion of regional airline networks are compelling the adoption of advanced air traffic management technologies, progressively transforming the region's infrastructure.
Profile Breakdown of Market Participants:

  • Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 20%
  • Designation: C Level - 35%, Director Level - 25%, Others - 40%
  • Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 45%, Middle East - 10%, RoW - 5%

Research Insights
This comprehensive market study evaluates segments and subsegments within the global air traffic management market. It aims to estimate growth potential and market size across various regions while offering in-depth competitive analysis of key players, including company profiles and strategic initiatives.
Key Insights Covered:

  • Market Drivers: Rising Air Traffic and Airspace Congestion
  • Restraints: High Capital Investment and Long Implementation Cycles
  • Opportunities: Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics
  • Challenges: Escalating Cybersecurity Risks in Digitized Infrastructures
  • Market Penetration: Insights from Top Market Players
  • Innovation: Technological Developments and Product Launches
  • Market Development: Potential Markets Across Regions
  • Market Diversification: New Products, Geographies, and Recent Investments
  • Competitive Assessment: Detailed Assessments of Leading Market Players

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 351
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Global Air Traffic and Airspace Congestion
  • Government-Led Airspace Modernization Programs
  • Increasing Focus on Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimization

Restraints

  • High Capital Investment and Long Implementation Cycles
  • Integration Complexity with Legacy Systems
  • Shortage of Skilled Air Traffic and Technical Personnel

Opportunities

  • Integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Advanced Air Mobility
  • Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics
  • Expansion of Cross-Border Airspace Harmonization Initiatives

Challenges

  • Escalating Cybersecurity Risks in Digitized Air Traffic Management Infrastructure
  • Regulatory Fragmentation Across Global Jurisdictions
  • Managing Traffic Volatility and Unpredictable Disruptions

Company Profiles

  • Thales
  • Rtx
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Indra
  • Saab Ab
  • Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace
  • Sita
  • Bae Systems
  • Frequentis AG
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation
  • Leidos
  • Intelcan Technosystems Inc.
  • Amadeus IT Group, SA
  • Leonardo S.P.A.
  • Nav Canada
  • Searidge Technologies
  • Aireon
  • Skysoft-Atm
  • Anra Technologies
  • Onesky
  • Aloft Technologies
  • Aerobits
  • Unifly
  • Mosaic Atm
  • Skygrid, LLC


For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Air Traffic Management Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN11052026004107003653ID1111095387



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search