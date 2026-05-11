AI In Gaming Market To Exceed USD 81.19 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI in gaming market is expanding rapidly due to growing adoption of AI-powered NPCs, procedural content generation, AR/VR technologies, and cloud gaming, with the U.S. market expected to reach USD 20.51 billion by 2035.

Austin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI in Gaming Market

The increased demand for procedural content creation, AI-powered NPC behavior, and immersive and customized gaming experiences is driving the growth of the AI in gaming market. The market is expanding more quickly thanks to the growing use of AR/VR, cloud gaming, and eSports as well as sophisticated analytics, predictive modeling, and real-time player customization.









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The U.S. market for AI in gaming was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 20.51 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 33.12%.

The growing use of AI for procedural content creation, NPC behavior, immersive gameplay, and personalization, coupled with cutting-edge gaming infrastructure, cloud platforms, AR/VR integration, and the growing demand for creative, captivating player experiences, is driving the growth of the U.S. AI in Gaming Market.

Increasing Integration of AI Technologies to Enhance Gaming Experience Boost Market Growth Globally

The growing need for immersive and captivating gameplay is driving the AI in gaming market. AI improves realism by enabling intelligent game adaption, generative content creation, and dynamic NPC behavior. AI is used by developers for in-game decision-making, player personalization, and predictive analytics. Experiences that are dynamic, flexible, and responsive are becoming more and more popular. AI integration increases user engagement, retention, and revenue in PC, console, and mobile games. The worldwide gaming industry is seeing a surge in innovation and acceptance of AI technologies due to the mix of cloud-based solutions, AI-powered analytics, and machine learning.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Game

Mobile Games dominated with 42% share in 2025 due to widespread smartphone adoption, low entry barriers, and high accessibility among global users. AR/VR Games segment is expected to grow fastest from 2026-2035 as immersive technologies, AI-driven realistic environments, and interactive gameplay attract gamers.

By Platform

Mobile dominated with 50% share in 2025 due to its large user base, wide accessibility, and seamless compatibility with AI-driven features. Console segment is expected to grow fastest from 2026-2035 due to advanced gaming hardware, AI-powered realistic graphics, and increasing demand for immersive gameplay experiences.

By Application

NPC Behavior Modeling dominated with 21% share in 2025 as developers leverage AI to create intelligent, adaptive, and realistic in-game characters that respond dynamically to player actions. Procedural Content Generation segment is expected to grow fastest from 2026-2035 due to increasing demand for AI-powered dynamic, scalable, and personalized game environments.

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Regional Insights:

Due to its sophisticated technological infrastructure, high internet penetration, and robust presence of key gaming businesses, North America dominated the AI in gaming market in 2025, with the greatest revenue share of over 36%. Market domination is fueled by the region's widespread use of AI in PC, console, and mobile games as well as investments in cloud gaming, eSports, and AR/VR technology.

Due to the rapid adoption of digital technology, rising smartphone penetration, and increased interest in gaming and eSports, the Asia Pacific category is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of over 35.03% between 2026 and 2035. AI integration is speeding up due to growing investments in AR/VR, cloud gaming infrastructure, and AI technologies, as well as a huge, tech-savvy populace.

Key Companies :



Microsoft Corporation

Electronic Arts Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Unity Technologies

Epic Games Inc.

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Valve Corporation

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Konami Holdings Corporation

NetEase Games

Riot Games Roblox Corporation

Recent Developments:

2023: Roblox announced generative AI tools, including Code Assist and Material Generator, to automate coding and asset creation in Roblox Studio, simplifying immersive experience development.

2025: Microsoft released Muse, a generative AI model for gameplay ideation, producing visuals and controller actions to help developers prototype games and empower creative workflows.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



AI Gaming Pricing & Monetization Analysis – helps you understand AI integration costs across console, PC, mobile, and cloud gaming platforms, along with regional pricing trends and emerging monetization models such as subscriptions and AI feature add-ons.

Regulatory & Ethical AI Compliance Insights – helps you evaluate gaming regulations, data privacy compliance requirements, intellectual property challenges related to AI-generated content, and evolving ethical AI policies across key regions.

AI Technology Adoption & Platform Innovation Metrics – helps you uncover opportunities in procedural content generation, AI-powered NPCs, automated game testing, cloud AI platforms, generative AI, deep learning, and reinforcement learning technologies.

Player Engagement & Personalization Analysis – helps you analyze the impact of AI features on player retention, gameplay duration, personalization capabilities, recommendation systems, and adoption trends across different gaming genres.

Investment, Partnership & M & A Landscape – helps you identify venture capital activity, strategic partnerships between gaming studios and AI technology companies, merger & acquisition trends, and emerging AI gaming innovation hubs globally. Competitive Landscape & Strategic Positioning – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading AI gaming solution providers based on technological innovation, AI integration capabilities, product offerings, strategic collaborations, and market expansion initiatives.

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