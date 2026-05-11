Neurovascular Devices Global Forecast Report 2025: A $7.22 Billion Opportunity By 2030, Driven By Advancement Of AI- And Robot-Assisted Systems For Next-Generation Neurointerventions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|307
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Incidence of Neurovascular Diseases Availability of Medical Reimbursements for Neurovascular Procedures Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure Across Emerging Economies Rise in Demand for Effective Neurovascular Technologies
Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Medical Devices
Opportunities
- Advancement of AI- and Robot-Assisted Systems for Next-Generation Neurointerventions
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Stryker Medtronic Johnson & Johnson Terumo Corporation Penumbra, Inc. Microport Scientific Corporation Balt Group Kaneka Corporation Phenox GmbH (Wallaby Medical) Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. Achieva Medical (Peijia Medical) Rapid Medical Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. Acandis GmbH Evasc Medical System Corp
Other Key Players
- Sensome Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. Imperative Care, Inc. Medikit Co. Ltd. Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Co. Ltd.
SMEs/Startups
- Neurosafe Medical Co. Ltd. Luseed Vascular Neurovasc Technologies, Inc. Oxfordendovascular Galaxy Therapeutics
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Neurovascular Devices Market
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