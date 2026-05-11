Pharmaceutical Packaging Essentials 3-Day Training Course: From Regulatory Compliance To Market Success (Online: Sept 22Nd-Sept 24Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Essentials: From Regulatory Compliance to Market Success (Sept 22nd-Sept 24th, 2026)" training has been added tooffering.

Gain crucial insights into the unique issues and challenges of pharmaceutical packaging to ensure product safety, compliance, and market success in this interactive course.

Effective packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products is critical not only for maintaining product integrity and safety but also for regulatory compliance and market acceptance.

Packaging serves multiple functions beyond containment, including protection from environmental factors, ensuring product stability, and providing essential information to healthcare providers and patients. Understanding the intricacies of pharmaceutical packaging is vital for professionals involves in drug development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, quality control, and logistics.

This introductory course is designed to equip delegates with a foundational understanding and/or refresher of pharmaceutical product packaging. It begins with a comprehensive regulatory overview, ensuring participants grasp the essential requirements and compliance standards governing pharmaceutical packaging. The programme also delves into crucial topics such as the selection of packaging materials, considerations for compatibility and stability (including ICH testing and extractables/leachables studies), and the role of packaging in new product development.

Additional topics include:



Pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials available - advantages and applications

Trade and transit requirements

Environmental considerations

Artwork design essentials Specialised areas - child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging

CPD Hours: 18

Who should attend?

Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding of pharmaceutical packaging or are more familiar with the area but looking for a refresher, this course will provide you with valuable knowledge and who would benefit from attending include:



Account managers

Artwork producers

Auditors

Business developers

Clinical trial suppliers

Logistics personnel

Packaging design/labelling personnel

Project managers

Purchasers

Quality assurance and control personnel

Regulatory personnel

Suppliers to the industry Technical writers

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1



NPD process



The role of pharmaceutical packaging



Regulatory and GMP Requirements



Product security and emerging pharma legislation



Choice of pharmaceutical packaging



Pack testing and evaluation - ICH



ICH testing



Special climatic conditions



Secondary and tertiary packaging materials Part 1

Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging

Day 2



ICH testing continued.



Key properties of various primary packaging materials Part 1



Primary packaging materials Part 2

Primary packaging materials Part 3

Day 3



Primary packaging materials Part 4



Secondary and tertiary packaging materials Part 2



Trade/transit requirements



Interactive session (Case study: group exercise & feedback) Takeaway and key messages

Speaker

Chris Penfold is an experienced Freelance Packaging Development Specialist and Consultant; a self-motivated, achievement oriented, confident and creative leader with a proven track record in general and technical management. He is a packaging professional with over 25 years packaging development and NPD experience working on £million-brands in the OTC, healthcare and Rx pharma arenas for 'blue-chip' multinational companies such as Glaxo (GSK), CIBA (Novartis), Boots Healthcare and Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare.

He is an MBA graduate and Chartered Marketer with extensive cross-functional experience in a broad spectrum of related disciplines, including marketing, supply chain, QC and production. An 'International Player' with experience working in various European countries, Middle East, North America and extended business trips to the Far East. Underpinned by proven interpersonal skills, the ability to make things happen and experience gained from independent international consultancy projects and running his own business, Design Cognition Ltd.

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