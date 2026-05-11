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Hezbollah Claims Dozens of Strikes on Israeli Forces in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Lebanese group Hezbollah has said it carried out 24 separate attacks against Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon over a 24-hour period, according to its early Monday statement.
The group reported that its operations targeted Israeli troops, armored vehicles such as Merkava tanks, military bulldozers, equipment, and newly established command posts across several border locations, including Khiam, Deir Seryan, Tayr Harfa, Bayyada, Rashaf, and Naqoura.
Hezbollah stated that the attacks involved a combination of explosive drones, rocket fire, artillery shelling, and guided missiles, and claimed that several of the strikes successfully hit their intended targets.
It said the operations were conducted in response to what it described as continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement, as well as attacks on civilians and villages in southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that air raid sirens were activated in parts of northern Israel’s Upper Galilee region after suspected drone activity originating from Lebanon. The Israeli military said its air force intercepted what it described as a “suspicious aerial target,” and characterized the incident as a violation of ceasefire understandings.
Despite the existence of a ceasefire framework in place since mid-April, reports indicate continued cross-border exchanges and periodic strikes between the two sides.
According to regional reports, Israeli military operations in Lebanon over recent months have resulted in significant casualties and displacement, further intensifying tensions along the border.
The situation remains unstable, with diplomatic efforts ongoing. The United States is expected to host upcoming discussions between the parties in Washington later this month in an attempt to reduce hostilities and stabilize the situation.
The group reported that its operations targeted Israeli troops, armored vehicles such as Merkava tanks, military bulldozers, equipment, and newly established command posts across several border locations, including Khiam, Deir Seryan, Tayr Harfa, Bayyada, Rashaf, and Naqoura.
Hezbollah stated that the attacks involved a combination of explosive drones, rocket fire, artillery shelling, and guided missiles, and claimed that several of the strikes successfully hit their intended targets.
It said the operations were conducted in response to what it described as continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement, as well as attacks on civilians and villages in southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that air raid sirens were activated in parts of northern Israel’s Upper Galilee region after suspected drone activity originating from Lebanon. The Israeli military said its air force intercepted what it described as a “suspicious aerial target,” and characterized the incident as a violation of ceasefire understandings.
Despite the existence of a ceasefire framework in place since mid-April, reports indicate continued cross-border exchanges and periodic strikes between the two sides.
According to regional reports, Israeli military operations in Lebanon over recent months have resulted in significant casualties and displacement, further intensifying tensions along the border.
The situation remains unstable, with diplomatic efforts ongoing. The United States is expected to host upcoming discussions between the parties in Washington later this month in an attempt to reduce hostilities and stabilize the situation.
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