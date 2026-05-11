CSMIA Achieves 99 Pc Waste Diversion, Bags CII Highest Platinum Rating For Zero Waste To Landfill
MIAL is a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Airports Authority of India (AAI), with AAHL holding 74 per cent stake.
With this milestone, CSMIA joins the ranks of Indian airports handling over 50 million passengers annually that have earned this certification.
This recognition highlights the airport's commitment to sustainable waste management, with over 99 per cent of waste diverted from landfills through integrated, airport-wide systems.
The ZWL assessment verified that CSMIA has implemented best-in-class waste management practices through efficient segregation, recycling, and recovery mechanisms, with key waste streams such as plastic waste, MSW wet and dry, and other recyclables successfully diverted from landfills.
Conducted in FY2025-26, the assessment aligns with ZWL's objective of maximising waste diversion while minimising overall generation.
Primary waste sources at the airport includes food, plastic, paper, and operational waste. CSMIA has implemented a robust, value chain–driven approach anchored in the 5R principles (Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, Recycle, Recover), enabling a significant reduction in landfill dependency and improved waste recovery.
This includes segregation at source, recycling, monitoring, and continuous waste reduction, supported by a dedicated Environment and Sustainability team and well-demarcated infrastructure for collection and transfer to authorised recycling facilities.
The recognition builds on CSMIA's global sustainability leadership, including ACA Level 5 Carbon accreditation.
Over the past year, the airport has accelerated its sustainability roadmap through key initiatives such as transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy, improving energy efficiency by over 40 per cent, electrifying its ground fleet, scaling energy-efficient technologies, and strengthening ESG governance.
With this milestone, CSMIA is shaping a future-ready aviation ecosystem, integrating sustainability at the core of its operations.
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