Jamshedpur Triple Murder: Man Axes Wife, Son And Daughter To Death

MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur, May 11 (IANS) In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across the city, a man allegedly hacked his wife, son, and daughter to death with an axe at his residence in the Agrico area under Sidhgora police station limits in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, before calling the police himself to surrender, officials said.

The gruesome crime took place at Quarter No. L-5/13 in Agrico, located close to the private residence of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The accused, identified as Ravindra Prasad Singh, had retired from a private company in February this year. According to police, he allegedly attacked his 55-year-old wife, Sarita Singh, 31-year-old daughter Supriya Singh and 30-year-old son Ravishek Kumar with an axe late on Sunday night, killing all three on the spot.

Police said that after committing the crime, the accused remained inside the house with the bodies throughout the night.

The incident came to light on Monday morning around 8.30 a.m. when Ravindra Prasad Singh himself called Dial-100 and informed the police about the murders, expressing his desire to surrender.

Soon after receiving the information, a team from Sidhgora police station rushed to the spot, detained the accused and sealed the area for investigation.

According to preliminary findings and statements from local residents, the family had reportedly been facing internal disputes for some time. Investigators suspect that the accused had been under severe mental stress and suffering from irritability following his retirement, which may have triggered the brutal killings.

The shocking incident created panic and fear in the locality as news of the murders spread.

Senior police officials, along with a forensic science team, reached the crime scene to collect evidence. The bodies have been sent to MGM Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the triple murder.