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Movie Lovers, Your Weekend Premieres Have Arrived On Starplus ME
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Unwinding after a long week? This lineup has you covered. Saturdays call for easy viewing, and StarPlus ME brings the perfect mix to keep you entertained. From light, feel-good picks to gripping stories that hold your attention, these films are ideal for a relaxed weekend watch.
Maa 23rd May, Sat @ 1.00 pm UAE/ 12.00 pm KSA This mythological horror film starring Kajol follows a mother who returns to her husband's ancestral village after his mysterious death. When a child-stealing supernatural entity begins to threaten her daughter, she is forced to confront the dark curse surrounding them. Drawing strength from a spiritual being, she fights back to protect her child. A spin-off of the film Shaitaan, Maa blends fear, faith, and a mother's determination. Badass Ravikumar 30th May, Sat @ 1.00 pm UAE/ 12.00 pm KSA Starring Himesh Reshammiya as a fearless, larger-than-life cop who plays by his own rules, this movie turns up the drama with an over-the-top spy thriller set in 1989. On a high-stakes mission, he tracks down the elusive Don Carlos Pedro Panther (Prabhu Deva) and recover a film reel packed with sensitive secrets. Packed with punchy dialogue, action, and retro flair, this one delivers pure, unapologetic entertainment.
Maa 23rd May, Sat @ 1.00 pm UAE/ 12.00 pm KSA This mythological horror film starring Kajol follows a mother who returns to her husband's ancestral village after his mysterious death. When a child-stealing supernatural entity begins to threaten her daughter, she is forced to confront the dark curse surrounding them. Drawing strength from a spiritual being, she fights back to protect her child. A spin-off of the film Shaitaan, Maa blends fear, faith, and a mother's determination. Badass Ravikumar 30th May, Sat @ 1.00 pm UAE/ 12.00 pm KSA Starring Himesh Reshammiya as a fearless, larger-than-life cop who plays by his own rules, this movie turns up the drama with an over-the-top spy thriller set in 1989. On a high-stakes mission, he tracks down the elusive Don Carlos Pedro Panther (Prabhu Deva) and recover a film reel packed with sensitive secrets. Packed with punchy dialogue, action, and retro flair, this one delivers pure, unapologetic entertainment.
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