Movie Lovers, Your Weekend Premieres Have Arrived On Starplus ME

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Unwinding after a long week? This lineup has you covered. Saturdays call for easy viewing, andbrings the perfect mix to keep you entertained. From light, feel-good picks to gripping stories that hold your attention, these films are ideal for a relaxed weekend watch.

23rd May, Sat @ 1.00 pm UAE/ 12.00 pm KSA

This mythological horror film starring Kajol follows a mother who returns to her husband's ancestral village after his mysterious death. When a child-stealing supernatural entity begins to threaten her daughter, she is forced to confront the dark curse surrounding them. Drawing strength from a spiritual being, she fights back to protect her child. A spin-off of the film Shaitaan, Maa blends fear, faith, and a mother's determination.

30th May,Sat @ 1.00 pm UAE/ 12.00 pm KSA

Starring Himesh Reshammiya as a fearless, larger-than-life cop who plays by his own rules, this movie turns up the drama with an over-the-top spy thriller set in 1989. On a high-stakes mission, he tracks down the elusive Don Carlos Pedro Panther (Prabhu Deva) and recover a film reel packed with sensitive secrets. Packed with punchy dialogue, action, and retro flair, this one delivers pure, unapologetic entertainment.