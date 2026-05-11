PM Modi Marks 75 Years Of Somnath Temple With Stamp, Coin Release

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple and highlighted its spiritual and cultural significance.

PM Modi's Spiritual Connection to Somnath

Addressing the gathering during the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Prime Minister described the occasion as part of the "divine play" of Lord Sadashiv and recalled his long spiritual association with the temple. "All of this is the divine play (Leela) of Lord Sadashiv. As a devoted seeker of Dada Somnath, I have come here countless times; countless times I have bowed my head before Him. But today, as I was arriving, this journey through time was providing a blissful experience. Just a few months ago when I came here, we were celebrating the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' (Festival of Somnath's Self-Respect)," he said.

Celebrating 75 Years of Idol Consecration

The Prime Minister said the country was celebrating the 75th anniversary of the idol consecration of Lord Mahadev at the temple and termed the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav a symbol of devotion, resilience and continuity. "Time itself manifests by His will; He who is beyond time (Kaala-teet) and He who is the very embodiment of time (Kaal-swaroop)--today, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the idol consecration (Vigrah Pratishtha) of that God of Gods, Mahadev. This universe, which is created from Him and eventually dissolves into Him--today, we celebrate the festival of the reconstruction of His holy abode. He who became Neelkanth by consuming the Halahal (cosmic poison)--today, under His very protection, the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav is taking place," he said.

PM Modi further said that Somnath continues to symbolise immortality and strength even centuries after its destruction. "Even 1000 years after the first destruction, there is the pride of Somnath being indestructible (Avinashi); and today, the 75th year of the consecration of this modern form--we haven't just become part of two events. Lord Shiva has given us the opportunity to experience a 1000-year-long journey of immortality (Amrit Yatra)," said PM Modi.

Devotional Atmosphere at Prabhas Patan

Highlighting the atmosphere at Prabhas Patan during the celebrations, the Prime Minister said the entire region was immersed in devotion and spiritual energy. "Today, the sacred land of Prabhas Patan is filled with a divine radiance. This manifestation of Mahadev, the shower of flowers from the sky, the magnificent presentations of art, music, and dance, the chanting of Vedic mantras, the uninterrupted recitation of the Shiva Panchakshari in the sanctum sanctorum, and along with all this, the triumphant roar of the ocean waves--it feels as though the entire creation is chanting together: Jai Somnath," he said. (ANI)

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