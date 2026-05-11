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Gaza Mothers Mark Mother’s Day Amid Hunger, Loss, Displacement
(MENAFN) In displacement camps across Gaza, Mother’s Day is being marked under conditions of severe hardship, where celebrations have been replaced by grief, hunger, and uncertainty over missing loved ones.
In makeshift tents in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Palestinian mothers are spending the day mourning children killed in Israeli attacks, searching for those who remain missing or detained, and struggling to sustain their families amid ongoing conflict, displacement, and worsening food insecurity.
As countries such as Türkiye observe Mother’s Day on Sunday, many mothers in Gaza say their immediate concerns have shifted from daily life to survival—seeking safety, food, and protection for their children amid repeated displacement and violence.
Humanitarian figures cited in the report indicate that the scale of suffering among women and children has been severe since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, with tens of thousands reportedly killed and many more affected by injury, displacement, and loss of family members. Large portions of the population have been forced to move multiple times, as basic services and healthcare systems continue to deteriorate.
Conditions for pregnant and breastfeeding women are also described as particularly critical, with shortages of medical care and widespread malnutrition compounding health risks across the population.
Inside one of the temporary shelters, displaced mother Widad al-Najjar described a repeated cycle of displacement since the early days of the war, saying her family has been forced to move multiple times after fleeing their home in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis.
She said they lost their home, relatives, and possessions during the conflict, leaving only memories behind as they continue to search for stability and safety.
The account reflects the broader humanitarian situation in Gaza, where ongoing conflict and displacement continue to reshape daily life for families, particularly mothers caring for children under increasingly difficult conditions.
In makeshift tents in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Palestinian mothers are spending the day mourning children killed in Israeli attacks, searching for those who remain missing or detained, and struggling to sustain their families amid ongoing conflict, displacement, and worsening food insecurity.
As countries such as Türkiye observe Mother’s Day on Sunday, many mothers in Gaza say their immediate concerns have shifted from daily life to survival—seeking safety, food, and protection for their children amid repeated displacement and violence.
Humanitarian figures cited in the report indicate that the scale of suffering among women and children has been severe since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, with tens of thousands reportedly killed and many more affected by injury, displacement, and loss of family members. Large portions of the population have been forced to move multiple times, as basic services and healthcare systems continue to deteriorate.
Conditions for pregnant and breastfeeding women are also described as particularly critical, with shortages of medical care and widespread malnutrition compounding health risks across the population.
Inside one of the temporary shelters, displaced mother Widad al-Najjar described a repeated cycle of displacement since the early days of the war, saying her family has been forced to move multiple times after fleeing their home in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis.
She said they lost their home, relatives, and possessions during the conflict, leaving only memories behind as they continue to search for stability and safety.
The account reflects the broader humanitarian situation in Gaza, where ongoing conflict and displacement continue to reshape daily life for families, particularly mothers caring for children under increasingly difficult conditions.
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