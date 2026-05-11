Defense Stocks Set For A Breakout Year In 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including defense stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Defense stocks now represent one of the most“strategically important opportunities” for investors, asserts the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The analysis from Nigel Green comes as geopolitical pressure forces governments into sustained military spending and long-term security commitments that are reshaping global markets.

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