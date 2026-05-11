Critical Mineral Stock Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX: LKYRF) Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor At Its Mojave Project In California

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Breaking Critical Minerals and Antimony Stock News - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY,OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) announced it has confirmed a continuous, high grade mineralized silver corridor at its Mojave Project in California following extensive surface reconnaissance and rock chip sampling across the North Block. The results materially extend known mineralization beyond the initial high grade silver discovery and strengthen the geological understanding of the project area. Specifics can be found here:. The discovery represents an important advancement in the Company's exploration strategy and identifies a new, potentially high-value component of the Mojave Project.

Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director and CEO said,

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