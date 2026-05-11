Weak US Jobs Report Forces Fed To Accelerate Rate Cuts

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including mining stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

US employers added just 50,000 jobs in December, and with hiring momentum fading fast, the Federal Reserve now faces mounting pressure to accelerate interest-rate cuts at its next meeting rather than continue with cautious, incremental easing.

This is the warning from Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group, as today's labor data transforms the rate debate.

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

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