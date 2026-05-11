Silver Hits Record High, $200 Next?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including mining stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Silver hits record high and it could reach $200 per ounce, predicts the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

The bullish prediction from deVere Group's Nigel Green comes as silver breaks above $90 an ounce for the first time.

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

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