MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including mining stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Cooling core inflation is strengthening the case for interest rate cuts, as the latest US price data points to easing price pressure across the world's largest economy, warns the CEO of global financial advisory organisation deVere Group.

The comments from Nigel Green follow today's release of the December Consumer Price Index, which showed core inflation rising by just 0.2% on the month and 2.6% on an annual basis - both readings coming in below market expectations.

The softer outcome reinforces growing evidence that underlying inflation pressures continue to moderate.

Headline inflation rose by 0.3% in December, with the all-items annual rate holding at 2.7%, in line with forecasts.

While policymakers assess both measures, core inflation remains the preferred guide for long-term price trends, making today's data particularly significant for the direction of monetary policy.

Nigel Green says the figures underline how quickly the inflation picture has changed.

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