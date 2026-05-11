AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Announces European Expansion Through Subsidiary Solar Drone Ltd

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire), a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ).

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a global leader in AI-integrated autonomous vehicles, drones, and sensing solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its European operations, driven by accelerating commercial activity in Italy through its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar Drone Ltd.

Building on this accelerating commercial activity, VisionWave has secured a follow-on hardware order from an existing European client and entered into a strategic agreement to represent and distribute the Company's product portfolio across Italy and Spain. The client is a leading maintenance and facility management corporation with a broad operational footprint, supporting multiple private and state-owned solar energy assets as well as national and private utility infrastructure.

The agreement expands VisionWave's commercial reach in Southern Europe with the goal of positioning the Company to scale advanced drone-enabled services across energy and infrastructure markets.

The new generation of VisionWave payloads is engineered for maximum operational flexibility across critical infrastructure, including:

Universal "Drone-Agnostic" Compatibility: Using VisionWave's proprietary Adaptation Kit, the payloads can be attached to and operated with any compatible third-party drone platforms, enabling clients to upgrade existing fleets without vendor lock-in. Heavy-Duty Performance: Fully optimized for heavy-lift drones capable of carrying loads exceeding 200 lbs (90 kg), supporting demanding industrial maintenance tasks. Power Grid Maintenance: Designed for the cleaning and inspection of high-voltage insulators, a critical function for maintaining grid resilience and reducing the risk of flashover-related outages. Application Versatility: Adaptable for both vertical structures (power pylons, buildings, road signs, and wind turbines) and horizontal infrastructure (large-scale solar panels and rooftops). Extended Endurance: Enhanced power management enables longer operational durations, allowing for significantly extended mission times compared to previous payload generations.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave Technologies, Inc. develops proprietary radio-frequency sensing and imaging technologies designed to enable real-time detection, decision support, and situational awareness across complex operational environments.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding technological feasibility of QuantumSpeed, development delays or failures, inability to achieve performance goals, IP valuation impairment, shareholder approval risks, potential inability to integrate or commercialize the technology, development timelines, integration plans, potential applications, and future commercial prospects of the QuantumSpeed technology. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including development challenges, validation outcomes, integration risks, regulatory and shareholder approval requirements, market acceptance, and competitive factors. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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