MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Donald Trump's appearance at Davos this week could have almost immediate and lasting economic consequences for the global economy, warns Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, as tensions over Greenland move toward a decisive phase.

The warning comes as the European Union holds discussions on imposing retaliatory tariffs on up to €93 billion of US goods if the US president follows through on his threat to levy a 10% tariff on European countries.

Trump has said the tariff rate would rise to 25% unless Europe agrees to a deal involving the purchase of Greenland.

Trump is attending the annual World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, where heads of state, finance ministers, central bankers, and business leaders gather to address global economic stability, trade relations, and geopolitical risk.

Nigel Green says Trump's presence at Davos fundamentally changes the focus of the summit.

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