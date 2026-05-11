Europe Eyes 'Capital Weapon' As Trump Doubles Down On Greenland

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Europe's consideration of using capital markets as retaliation against President Trump over Greenland would trigger financial disruption far exceeding the impact of tariffs, warns the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

Nigel Green's warning comes as the European Union is reportedly weighing deployment of its Anti-Coercion Instrument while preparing up to €93 billion in retaliatory tariffs against the US.

The measures would follow Trump's warning that tariffs could rise to 25% unless Europe agreed to a deal involving Greenland.

Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos tomorrow is likely to place the dispute at the centre of a summit normally designed to project stability. Instead, trade, geopolitics, and financial leverage is expected to dominate discussions.

Overnight, Trump posted on Truth Social an AI-generated image of himself alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office, with Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela shown beneath the Stars and Stripes.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, says:

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