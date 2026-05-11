Silver Miner Rio Silver (TSX-V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) Expands Capital Markets Access With U.S. OTC Application And Investor Outreach At VRIC 2026
Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to trade on the U.S. OTCID market, a strategic step designed to broaden investor access and enhance visibility within the world's largest capital market.
In parallel, the Company confirms it will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2026, taking place January 25–26, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Rio Silver welcomes current and prospective investors to visit the Company at Booth 829.Opening Access to the World's Largest Capital Market
The Company's application to trade on the U.S. OTCID market is intended to make Rio Silver's shares more easily accessible to U.S. investors through a transparent U.S. trading venue, improving trading efficiency and expanding exposure to a broader institutional and retail audience. Upon approval, Rio Silver expects enhanced visibility among U.S.-based investors seeking direct exposure to silver-dominant exploration and development stories.
This initiative aligns with the Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen market awareness and investor engagement as it advances its silver assets in Peru through permitting, access, and execution-focused milestones, while establishing a U.S. market presence that supports broader participation in the Company's growth.Management Commentary Investor Engagement at VRIC 2026
VRIC is one of North America's leading resource investment conferences, bringing together mining companies, institutional investors, retail investors, analysts, and industry leaders. Management will be available throughout the conference to discuss Rio Silver's project portfolio, execution strategy, and upcoming milestones.
Conference Details:
- Event: Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2026
Dates: January 25–26, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre
Booth: 829
For investors, access matters. Expanding into the U.S. OTC market lowers friction for U.S.-based capital, increases liquidity potential, and broadens the audience able to participate in Rio Silver's growth. Combined with active investor engagement at VRIC, this initiative strengthens market visibility at a time when the Company is advancing tangible, execution-driven milestones. As Rio Silver continues to progress its silver-dominant assets with a capital-efficient strategy, improved accessibility to the world's largest capital market positions the Company to attract a wider investor base and more accurately reflect project momentum.About Rio Silver Inc.
Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF)
Learn more at
ON BEHALF OF RIO SILVER INC.
Chris Verrico
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact:
Christopher Verrico, President and CEO
Tel: (604) 762-4448
Email:...
Website:Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development activities, underground access timing, permitting progress, community engagement, processing strategies, and the Company's ability to advance toward potential production and cash flow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rio Silver undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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