Gold Smashes $5,000: Will It Reach $6,000 In 2026?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) The US Dollar just broke down harder than expected, and that's instantly fueling the upside momentum in metals.

Gold is holding above a major psychological level, while silver is going full“no brakes” mode after clearing key barriers. What's next?

We'll begin today's Lab Note with a quote fromJan. 21:

“(...) another push lower could be right around the corner.

First downside target? At least a retest of yesterday's low.

If bulls don't step in there, the next bearish destination becomes the next major support zone based on the October 6, 2025 upside gap ( 97.41–97.64 ) + the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. At this point, it is worth noting that this important support zone already stopped sellers twice in December, therefore, it's one of those“watch it like a hawk” areas in the near term. (...)”

Looking at the daily chart, we see that our bearish scenario played out cleanly, and it played out early.

From today's perspective, we see that the bears had no problem pushing DX.F lower already during Friday's session. Even though we got a small bounce after the daily low, Friday still closed below the Dec. 24 low, and... that detail matters - because it confirmed weakness right into the weekend.

Then Monday added fuel to the fire: Thursday's bearish engulfing pattern, a fresh Friday's bearish gap, and active sell signals triggered a sharp lower open during the Asian session. The result? A large bearish gap that dropped the dollar straight into the next major support zone around the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.

What now?

Bulls tried to close the gap earlier today... and basically failed. And when a market can't reclaim levels after a move like this, it usually means one thing: the path of least resistance stays lower.

If bears keep control, the next logical target sits near 96.43, where the downside move would match the size of the previous November - December drop.

Translation for metals: a weaker dollar = extra tailwind for gold and silver bulls to keep pressing higher.

And here's why: the setup we mapped out on Friday didn't just play out... it played out with extra momentum. So, everyone who joined Anna's Trading Lab on Friday woke up today with something better than“market noise”... with move that actually delivered.

Gold and silver bulls executed the Friday scenarios cleanly, and Premium readers got another round of wins on the board. That's the difference between reading the market... and being positioned when it moves.

If you don't want to keep hearing about Premium profitsafter the factand instead want to be inside the Lab before the breakout happens...

Try Anna's Trading Lab for 7 days for $0.



Test it properly. Follow the levels. Track the scenarios.

Because one clean scenario execution can easily be worth more than an entire month of Premium and days like today show why.

See you inside.

Let's start this section withthe Friday's quote:

“(...) What's next?

With bullish momentum still strong and no real sell signals showing up on the indicators, a push toward the 10,000 barrier looks very realistic.

That zone is a big deal because it can easily set the tone for next week.

If bulls break and hold above it, the path toward 10094 opens up (measured move = height of the orange H4 consolidation). And if they manage to squeeze even higher, we could see a run toward 10174, where the move would match the height of the pink daily consolidation. (...)”

Looking at the above charts, we see that bulls with ease delivered the Friday scenario, and yes - congrats to everyone who played it properly and added another win to the portfolio.

But today silver didn't just continue higher... it accelerated:

10,000 got cleared 11,000 got cleared price also broke above the upper line of the purple rising channel (marked on the daily chart), opening even more space to the upside



So, where could the price go next?

→ this section is reserved for Premium readers today.

1) Don't chase - manage the trend.

Gold and silver are bullish, but after a strong push, the smartest move is waiting for clean continuation candles or a controlled pullback into support.

2) Watch DX.F like a trigger.

If the dollar keeps bleeding and can't reclaim the gap zone, metals can keep squeezing higher, but if the greenback suddenly snaps back, metals can pause fast.

3) For gold: (...)

4) For silver: respect the breakout but expect volatility.

Silver is in“momentum mode” (...)

Bottom line: the trend is bullish - your job is to stay disciplined enough to actually benefit from it.

Stay sharp, stay tactical.

Anna

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