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Dollar 4-Month Low, Gold Hits $5,000 Is Political Risk Vote


2026-05-11 04:14:44
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswire ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The dollar's slide to a four-month low and gold's surge above $5,000 a troy ounce mark a decisive shift in how global investors price political risk, asserts the CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The comments from Nigel Green come as the US dollar plunged to a four-month low on Monday and gold surged above $5,000 a troy ounce for the first time amid speculation over potential joint US-Japan action to support the yen piled further pressure on the greenback.

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