MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( newswire ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Iran is at the epicentre of global energy risk following President Donald Trump's threat of a large-scale military strike that could trigger a sudden oil shock with far-reaching consequences for markets post on Truth Social combined explicit warnings of a far more destructive attack if Tehran refuses to negotiate, reintroducing a war risk premium into crude markets assets moving toward the region elevate the probability of disruption to Iranian supply or shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints escalation, whether direct strikes, retaliation against shipping, or intensified sanctions enforcement, threatens barrels that global markets depend on markets face a complex reaction. Geopolitical risk supports traditional havens, yet a US-driven energy shock can also weigh on purchasing power and fiscal dynamics. The result is likely elevated volatility rather than a clean, direct move broader macro narrative would change rapidly. Investors have concentrated on AI and tech-driven growth assets under the assumption of benign macro conditions.A geopolitical energy shock pulls commodities and real assets back into the core macro framework while exposing leverage and consumption-sensitive sectors to renewed pressure typically reasserts the primacy of energy in global markets markets would see pronounced divergence. Energy importers face deteriorating trade balances and currency pressure, while exporters could experience windfall gains flows would fragment across regions and sectors, amplifying dispersion in global markets,” asserts the chief executive's rhetoric adds a binary political layer that markets cannot ignore markets price worst-case scenarios first because supply disruptions carry asymmetric consequences out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

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