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Canada Condemns Drone Attack on Commercial Vessel in Qatar Waters
(MENAFN) Canada has issued a condemnation following a reported drone attack on a commercial vessel operating in Qatari territorial waters, calling for protection of civilians and adherence to international maritime law.
In a statement posted on X, Canada’s Foreign Ministry said it “condemns recent drone attacks across the Gulf, including the targeting of a commercial vessel in Qatar’s territorial waters,” and urged all parties to safeguard civilian lives, protect infrastructure, and respect freedom of navigation.
The statement came after reports of a drone strike on a cargo ship northeast of Mesaieed Port in Qatar. According to regional maritime monitoring sources and Qatari officials, the vessel—reportedly traveling from Abu Dhabi—was struck by an unidentified projectile, which caused a small fire onboard. No injuries were reported.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the incident as a serious escalation and warned that attacks on civilian shipping violate international law and threaten maritime security. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway in coordination with international partners.
Authorities in Qatar are currently assessing the circumstances surrounding the attack, which has raised renewed concerns over security in key Gulf shipping routes.
The incident occurs amid broader regional instability following earlier military escalations involving the United States and Israel against Iran in February, which triggered retaliatory actions and increased tensions across the Gulf region. Maritime security has remained a key concern, particularly in strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.
Efforts toward diplomatic de-escalation have continued through mediation channels, including previous ceasefire arrangements brokered with regional involvement, though long-term stability remains uncertain as investigations into recent attacks continue.
In a statement posted on X, Canada’s Foreign Ministry said it “condemns recent drone attacks across the Gulf, including the targeting of a commercial vessel in Qatar’s territorial waters,” and urged all parties to safeguard civilian lives, protect infrastructure, and respect freedom of navigation.
The statement came after reports of a drone strike on a cargo ship northeast of Mesaieed Port in Qatar. According to regional maritime monitoring sources and Qatari officials, the vessel—reportedly traveling from Abu Dhabi—was struck by an unidentified projectile, which caused a small fire onboard. No injuries were reported.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the incident as a serious escalation and warned that attacks on civilian shipping violate international law and threaten maritime security. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway in coordination with international partners.
Authorities in Qatar are currently assessing the circumstances surrounding the attack, which has raised renewed concerns over security in key Gulf shipping routes.
The incident occurs amid broader regional instability following earlier military escalations involving the United States and Israel against Iran in February, which triggered retaliatory actions and increased tensions across the Gulf region. Maritime security has remained a key concern, particularly in strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.
Efforts toward diplomatic de-escalation have continued through mediation channels, including previous ceasefire arrangements brokered with regional involvement, though long-term stability remains uncertain as investigations into recent attacks continue.
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