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Trump to Visit China for First Time in Nearly Decade
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is set to travel to China from May 13 to 15 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to an announcement by China’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministry confirmed the visit via a statement posted on X, aligning with earlier US announcements. The trip will mark Trump’s first visit to China in nearly nine years and the first high-level US presidential visit to the country since his earlier state visit in 2017.
The announcement comes at a time of heightened international tensions, particularly following recent conflicts involving US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent regional retaliatory actions. These developments are expected to be part of broader discussions during the visit.
The trip had originally been planned for late March and early April but was reportedly postponed due to Trump’s focus on developments related to the Iran conflict, according to earlier reports.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have remained strained, with disputes over tariffs, technology restrictions, and China’s tightening control over rare earth materials—an area in which it holds a dominant global position.
Beyond economic issues, the two sides are also expected to address sensitive geopolitical topics, including Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory. Recent US arms sales to Taiwan have further contributed to tensions between the two countries.
The upcoming visit is being closely watched internationally as both powers continue to navigate overlapping economic and security disputes in an increasingly complex global environment.
The ministry confirmed the visit via a statement posted on X, aligning with earlier US announcements. The trip will mark Trump’s first visit to China in nearly nine years and the first high-level US presidential visit to the country since his earlier state visit in 2017.
The announcement comes at a time of heightened international tensions, particularly following recent conflicts involving US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent regional retaliatory actions. These developments are expected to be part of broader discussions during the visit.
The trip had originally been planned for late March and early April but was reportedly postponed due to Trump’s focus on developments related to the Iran conflict, according to earlier reports.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have remained strained, with disputes over tariffs, technology restrictions, and China’s tightening control over rare earth materials—an area in which it holds a dominant global position.
Beyond economic issues, the two sides are also expected to address sensitive geopolitical topics, including Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory. Recent US arms sales to Taiwan have further contributed to tensions between the two countries.
The upcoming visit is being closely watched internationally as both powers continue to navigate overlapping economic and security disputes in an increasingly complex global environment.
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