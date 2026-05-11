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Trump Rejects Iran Response to US War-End Proposal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s response to the latest US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, according to remarks posted on his social media platform on Sunday.
“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
His comments came shortly after Iranian state media reported that Tehran had delivered its reply to the US proposal through Pakistani mediators, according to reports.
An Iranian state news agency said the response had been formally transmitted via Pakistan, while state broadcaster indicated that Tehran’s position focused on ending the conflict across multiple fronts, particularly in Lebanon, as well as ensuring maritime security.
The exchange comes amid continuing regional tensions following the US and Israel’s strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which led to retaliatory actions by Tehran against Israeli and US-linked interests in the Gulf and contributed to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that took effect on April 17 and was later extended into mid-May, Israeli forces have reportedly continued carrying out regular strikes in Lebanon and engaging in clashes with Hezbollah, according to reports.
“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
His comments came shortly after Iranian state media reported that Tehran had delivered its reply to the US proposal through Pakistani mediators, according to reports.
An Iranian state news agency said the response had been formally transmitted via Pakistan, while state broadcaster indicated that Tehran’s position focused on ending the conflict across multiple fronts, particularly in Lebanon, as well as ensuring maritime security.
The exchange comes amid continuing regional tensions following the US and Israel’s strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which led to retaliatory actions by Tehran against Israeli and US-linked interests in the Gulf and contributed to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that took effect on April 17 and was later extended into mid-May, Israeli forces have reportedly continued carrying out regular strikes in Lebanon and engaging in clashes with Hezbollah, according to reports.
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