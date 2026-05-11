Celonis Recognized As A Leader In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Process Intelligence

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Celonis today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Intelligence. Celonis was placed in the Leaders' Quadrant, being positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis. Prior to this recognition, Celonis was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms for three consecutive years.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the market. We owe this recognition to our customers, partners, and employees who keep pushing the boundaries of the possible,” said Alexander Rinke, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis.“We believe this recognition confirms the importance of Celonis Process Intelligence in enabling our customers to optimize their operations and provide their Enterprise AI with the operational context it needs to succeed.”

“At Florida Crystals, we've learned that data and public LLMs aren't enough for our business; Enterprise AI needs the right context to drive intelligent decisions and actions,” said Kevin Grayling, Chief Information Officer at Florida Crystals Corporation.“Celonis acts as our core intelligence layer, providing the operational context our AI agents need to do the right thing. It's the foundation that allows us to deploy AI that drives the most value across our business.”

The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform is the foundation for Enterprise AI, empowering enterprises to turn their AI ambition into compounding and meaningful value through three critical pillars:

Operational Context: It provides the operational context Enterprise AI needs to understand and improve the business through the Process Intelligence Graph -a process-centric, dynamic, and system-agnostic digital twin of operations built using advanced object-centric process mining (OCPM) capabilities.

Strategic Deployment: It helps enterprises deploy AI strategically by identifying the most impactful use cases. With the Celonis Build Experience, businesses can analyze, design, and operate composable, AI-driven processes. Our partner ecosystem shortens time to value for customers by extending the Platform with pre-built industry-specific solutions.

Seamless Integration: It provides zero-copy, bi-directional integrations with leading data lakes using Data Core and intelligently orchestrates people, agents, and existing automations through Orchestration Engine.

“To benefit from AI, you need good data that's well-structured, and that's where Process Intelligence and Celonis come into play,” said Julien Nauroy, Domain Leader - Process Intelligence & AI Catalyst at Renault Group.“Using object-centric process mining, we can go from having the data as it is in the original system to a well-structured model that makes sense to the AI, to be used to give more accurate answers. Ultimately, this combination of AI and Process Intelligence will be the catalyst for evolving our core processes, making them more agile and resilient.”

Learn more about how global enterprises are unlocking billions by building composable, AI-driven solutions with Celonis.

Notes to editors

The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant on Process Intelligence is available here.

Find more information on the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Process Intelligence, Tushar Srivastava, Marc Kerremans, David Sugden, 5 May, 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work - for people, companies, and the planet. Powered by process mining and AI, the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform integrates process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations. We enable thousands of companies worldwide to understand how their business actually runs and, together with their partners, build intelligent solutions that transform and continuously improve the way they operate - unlocking billions in value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

© 2026 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis“droplet” logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

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