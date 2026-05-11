RIIG Technology, Inc. (DBA HOOTLTM) Expands With Formation Of RIIG Global Risk Management LLC

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- RIIG Technology, Inc. (DBA HOOTLTM), an AI-first technology and cybersecurity firm focused on secure, scalable automation in regulated environments, today announced the establishment ofa Dubai-based strategic joint venture formed with a local partner.

This milestone reflects RIIG'sTM sustained commitment to the United Arab Emirates following its initial engagement in Fall 2023 and continued collaboration with the government leaders and industry stakeholders. The formation of this joint venture marks a significant step in expanding RIIG'sTM international footprint and delivering mission-critical capabilities in high-security environments.

Through this partnership, RIIG Global Risk Management LLC will focus on strengthening cybersecurity posture and national resilience across Dubai and the broader UAE. The joint venture will deploy advanced threat detection technologies, AI-driven analytics, and integrated security monitoring solutions designed to address evolving global threats, protect critical infrastructure, and support sovereign data initiatives.

“We are proud to formalize this partnership and deepen our presence in the UAE,” said RIIGTM CEO, Denver Riggleman.“This joint venture represents a shared commitment to leveraging advanced AI and cybersecurity capabilities to enhance security, resilience, and operational readiness in an increasingly complex global threat landscape.”

RIIGTM extends its sincere appreciation to its Board Advisor, Marwan Abedin, CEO and Founder of Dubai-based Flatrace, for his instrumental role in facilitating this partnership.

About RIIG Technology, Inc. (DBA HOOTLTM)

RIIG Technology, Inc., operating as HOOTLTM (Humans Out of the Loop TM ), is an AI-first technology company focused on delivering secure, scalable automation infrastructure for high-trust, regulated industries. The company develops advanced solutions across cybersecurity, autonomous drones, healthcare, risk intelligence, and field service operations, enabling organizations to reduce complexity, improve accuracy, and operate with greater confidence in mission-critical environments. For more information, visit .

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