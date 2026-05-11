Vedanta FY26 Profit Soars By 22% To $2.8 Bn Enters Demerger Phase

For the full year, Vedanta's Profit stood at an all-time high of $2.8 bn, reflecting a 22% YoY increase and a profit of $1 bn in Q4 FY26, up nearly 90% YoY.

Vedanta reported its highest-ever annual revenue of about $20 bn, up 15% YoY, with Q4 revenue at $5.6 bn, an increase of nearly 30% YoY. The Company maintained strong cost leadership, contributing to record EBITDA of $6.3 bn for FY26, up by about 30% YoY, with margins expanding to around 40%. Q4 EBITDA stood at $2.0 bn, up by nearly 60% YoY, with a margin of approximately 44%. The balance sheet strengthened further, with Net Debt/EBITDA improving to 0.95x, supported by strong cash generation.

Underscoring improved financial strength, Vedanta Limited's AA rating was reaffirmed by CRISIL and ICRA, while Vedanta Resources was upgraded to BB- by Fitch Ratings, reflecting outlook improvements by global agencies.

Vedanta marked a key milestone with its demerger becoming effective from 1 May 2026, a pivotal step in unlocking value through the creation of five competitive, independently scalable world-class companies benchmarked against highest global standards:

Vedanta Aluminium is strengthening its position as a low-cost global leader, with deep backward integration and structural cost advantages.

Vedanta Oil & Gas is supporting India's growing energy needs as a leading private upstream player.

Vedanta Power is building a rapidly scaling, integrated energy business, with a vision to expand into hydropower and nuclear energy in the future.

Vedanta Iron & Steel is evolving into a leading green, integrated, specialty steel business anchored in raw material security, with strong expansion potential.

Vedanta Ltd, the flagship, anchored by Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Zinc International (VZI), houses zinc, silver, and critical minerals including copper and nickel (India's sole producer).

Vedanta delivered a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of nearly 50% in FY26, outperforming the Nifty Metal Index by 2.1x.