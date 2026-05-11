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Court Freezes Demolition of Palestinian Shops Near East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) A Palestinian rights organization said Sunday that it obtained an urgent Israeli court order temporarily halting the demolition of around 50 Palestinian commercial structures near occupied East Jerusalem, according to reports.
The Society of Saint Yves (Catholic Center for Human Rights) stated that its legal team secured a late Saturday ruling suspending the planned demolition of approximately 50 shops located at the entrance to al-Eizariya on a temporary basis.
The group said its lawyers worked continuously to defend local residents and submitted an emergency petition to Israel’s Supreme Court in an effort to stop the planned destruction.
According to the Jerusalem Governorate, Israeli authorities had earlier issued verbal notices requiring about 50 shop owners in the al-Mashtal area at the entrance to al-Eizariya—southeast of East Jerusalem—to evacuate their businesses by Sunday morning. The notices were reportedly linked to demolition orders issued in August 2025.
The governorate also stated that authorities warned the structures and their contents would be demolished if owners failed to comply within the deadline.
The Society of Saint Yves (Catholic Center for Human Rights) stated that its legal team secured a late Saturday ruling suspending the planned demolition of approximately 50 shops located at the entrance to al-Eizariya on a temporary basis.
The group said its lawyers worked continuously to defend local residents and submitted an emergency petition to Israel’s Supreme Court in an effort to stop the planned destruction.
According to the Jerusalem Governorate, Israeli authorities had earlier issued verbal notices requiring about 50 shop owners in the al-Mashtal area at the entrance to al-Eizariya—southeast of East Jerusalem—to evacuate their businesses by Sunday morning. The notices were reportedly linked to demolition orders issued in August 2025.
The governorate also stated that authorities warned the structures and their contents would be demolished if owners failed to comply within the deadline.
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