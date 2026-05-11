Ourlex Sharpens UAE Beauty Push With One Paris Arabian Post

The UAE-based platform for premium skincare distribution said the campaign would run across Instagram and TikTok, combining influencer engagement, educational content and digital storytelling. The initiative is designed to introduce One Paris products to a market where skincare demand is being reshaped by online discovery, premiumisation and a growing preference for science-backed formulations.

The campaign comes as beauty and personal care spending in the UAE continues to expand, supported by a young, digitally active consumer base, strong tourism flows, high disposable income and a retail environment that has become increasingly open to specialist brands. Market estimates place the UAE beauty and personal care sector in the low single-digit billions of dollars, with online beauty sales growing at a faster pace than traditional retail channels.

One Paris, positioned as a French skincare brand built around high-performance formulations and premium ingredients, is seeking to use the partnership to strengthen its access to regional consumers. Its brand messaging highlights French skincare know-how and formulations linked to marine-origin active ingredients, a segment that has gained visibility as consumers show greater interest in ingredient transparency and targeted skin health.

Ourlex said the campaign is aligned with the UAE's drive to build a more diversified, innovation-led economy, including stronger local value creation and wider adoption of digital commerce. Siham Picart, founder of Ourlex, said the initiative would help international brands enter the region through a UAE-based ecosystem while widening consumer access to global skincare innovation.

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One Paris set up operations in January 2025 at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, known as SPARK. The park has positioned itself as a hub for companies working across research, health, longevity, beauty technology, sustainability and advanced enterprise activity. Its role in the campaign gives Sharjah a more visible place in the beauty technology supply chain, beyond the traditional retail hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The move also reflects the changing economics of skincare distribution. Beauty brands entering the Gulf are no longer relying only on mall-based retail, department stores or pharmacy networks. Social media campaigns, short-form video, influencer-led product education and direct-to-consumer platforms are becoming central to how brands test demand, shape consumer trust and build repeat purchases.

Instagram and TikTok are especially important for skincare because the category depends heavily on demonstrations, before-and-after narratives, routine building and consumer testimonials. That model can help smaller or specialised brands reach audiences without immediately committing to large physical retail footprints. It can also create risks, particularly around exaggerated product claims, undisclosed paid promotions and unrealistic beauty standards.

For Ourlex, the campaign offers a chance to position itself as more than a distribution channel. Its model points to a broader role as a market-entry platform, combining brand localisation, digital content, influencer outreach and e-commerce support. That approach could appeal to European and Asian skincare labels seeking access to the Gulf but lacking local regulatory, logistics or marketing infrastructure.

The UAE's beauty sector has become more competitive as global groups, specialist retailers and independent labels expand across the region. Premium skincare has benefited from higher consumer awareness, dermatology-led routines and demand for anti-ageing, hydration, sun protection and sensitive-skin products. At the same time, price sensitivity remains visible, with shoppers comparing products across online marketplaces, pharmacies, boutiques and duty-free retail.

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Regulation and credibility will be important for the campaign's reception. Skincare brands operating in the UAE must navigate product registration requirements, labelling rules and consumer protection standards. Claims linked to performance, scientific testing or dermatological benefits are likely to face closer scrutiny as consumers become more informed and authorities pay greater attention to health-related marketing.

The partnership also fits into the UAE's broader digital economy strategy, which seeks to increase the contribution of digital sectors to national output by 2031. Beauty may not be a heavy industry, but the way it is being sold increasingly intersects with payments technology, data-driven marketing, logistics, content production and platform-based trade.