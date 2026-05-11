UAE Pavilion Sharpens Defence Outreach In Istanbul Arabian Post

UAE defence companies used SAHA 2026 in Istanbul to turn a national showcase into a platform for export promotion, technology partnerships and global industry engagement as the five-day exhibition closed on 9 May at the Istanbul Expo Centre.

The UAE National Pavilion drew about 5,000 visitors during the event, including senior military officials, defence technology specialists, government representatives and international delegations from the security, aerospace and aviation sectors. The pavilion, located at Stand 1A-07 in Hall 1, became a meeting point for companies seeking partnerships in advanced systems, unmanned platforms, cybersecurity, aerospace support and defence manufacturing.

The participation was backed by the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company. It brought together Tawazun Council, EDGE Group, Calidus Group, AAL Group, Al Jundi Journal, Nation Shield and ADNEC Group under a single national platform designed to promote capabilities across land, naval, air, space and unmanned systems.

SAHA 2026 attracted more than 1,700 exhibitors from over 120 countries, reinforcing Istanbul's position as a growing defence and aerospace marketplace. Organisers promoted the fair as a venue for business-to-business meetings, product launches and government-to-industry engagement, with Türkiye's defence sector using the event to highlight drones, air-defence systems, naval technologies and space-linked capabilities.

UAE exhibitors placed strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cybersecurity, smart weapons and electronic warfare, reflecting a wider shift in defence procurement towards integrated and software-driven systems. EDGE displayed precision-guided munitions, air-defence solutions, counter-unmanned aerial systems and electronic warfare products, while Generation 5 highlighted its work across research, development, manufacturing, testing, integration and lifecycle support.

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The pavilion's third day alone generated more than 86 meetings with international defence technology companies and global entities, while the fourth day included more than 68 engagements across exhibitor stands and dedicated meeting spaces. Earlier in the exhibition, opening-day activity included 113 meetings, indicating that the UAE presence was intended to secure commercial leads rather than only project national branding.

A key commercial development came through EDGE's agreements with Baykar, the Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer. The two companies signed a contract to support integration of EDGE's AL TARIQ precision-guided munitions on the Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle, alongside a broader commercial framework allowing both sides to market selected products from each other's portfolios to international customers.

High-level visits added diplomatic weight to the UAE presence. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, toured SAHA EXPO 2026 during a working visit to Türkiye and reviewed advanced systems in unmanned technology, artificial intelligence and defence manufacturing. Delegations from Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Chad, Mauritania, Mexico, Türkiye and Qatar were also received at the pavilion during the event.